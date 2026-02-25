PAGEONE has made history for the Philippines after being named Global PR and Communications Agency of the Year at the World Public Relations and Communication Awards 2025, a landmark recognition that signals the growing influence of Filipino communication professionals on the global stage.

The award, conferred by the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, represents one of the highest distinctions in the global communication profession. The 2025 awards drew 89 entries from 19 countries, evaluated by an international panel of industry leaders, academics, and communication experts, reflecting the scale and competitiveness of the recognition. The Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management is the worldwide confederation of leading PR and communication associations, representing over 360,000 practitioners and academics globally.

Adding to the significance of the win, PAGEONE is the first-ever recipient of the Global PR and Communications Agency of the Year recognition, making the milestone particularly meaningful as it is achieved by a Philippine agency.

PAGEONE’s campaign #BusogLusog100: Empowering Homemakers also earned global recognition as Winner in the Public Service Relations Campaign category and was likewise named Winner in Digital and Social Media, highlighting the agency’s ability to deliver both strong social impact and digital communication excellence.

For PAGEONE, the global recognition arrives at a defining moment as the agency celebrates its 10th anniversary.

“This recognition is deeply meaningful because it comes from the global community of professionals who understand the strategic role of communication in shaping organizations, societies, and public trust,” said Dr. Ron F. Jabal, APR, chairman and president of PAGEONE Group. “As we celebrate our tenth year, this achievement affirms that Filipino talent, when guided by strategy, discipline, and purpose, can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world.”

The World Public Relations and Communication Awards recognize agencies and campaigns that demonstrate innovation, measurable outcomes, and meaningful impact. According to the Global Alliance, this year’s submissions reflected the diversity and strength of the global PR profession, showcasing work that advances communication as a strategic and trust- building discipline.

Vonj Tingson, president and chief operating officer of PAGEONE Group, said the recognition reflects the collective effort behind the agency’s growth over the past decade.