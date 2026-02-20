As the boundaries between work, wellness, and home continue to blur, the Philippines’ premier design events are returning to address the evolving needs of the modern Filipino. The Philippine International Furniture Show (PIFS) and Interior & Design Manila (IDM) will take place back-to-back at the SMX Convention Center Manila from March 5 to 7, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. This year’s showcase is a must-visit for a society seeking “Curated Wellness” and “Modern Heritage,” serving as the ultimate compass for the future of Philippine design.

Proudly supported by the Ayala Foundation, the entire event champions Filipino artistry and social impact. A major highlight is the Fashion Pavilion, a curated space showcasing sought-after Philippine brands and couture collections. These pieces feature the work of the Ayala Foundation’s beneficiary artisan communities, allowing visitors to acquire designs from celebrated names while supporting sustainable livelihoods.

The synergy of lifestyle and artistry reaches its peak with KARIKTAN: A Furniture Fashion Show. This groundbreaking runway event features elite partnerships between top fashion designers and furniture brands, including:

Mak Tumang x JB Woodcraft

Philip Torres x Albero

Ditta Sandico x Calfurn

Marlon Tuazon x Philiana

Mich Viray x P&B

Frederick Policarpio x Las Palmas

Rhon Balagtas x Venzon Cris

Adrian Sahagun x A. Garcia

For professionals, the event offers specialized CPD seminars and design talks by the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers (PIID) while the Philippine Institute of Architects (PIA) hosts its prestigious 93rd PIA National Convention. Attendees can also discover the industry’s future at the 3rd OBRA Edition: Student Design Competition, featuring next-gen makers and disruptive new styles. To facilitate global trade, a dedicated Business Matching Networking Event will cater to both Foreign and Local Trade Buyers.

As the Philippines prepares to host the ASEAN Summit this November, PIFS and IDM 2026 serve as a critical preview of the region’s creative strength. By showcasing the pinnacle of Filipino craftsmanship now, the event reinforces the country’s leadership in the ASEAN design ecosystem, setting the stage for the international dialogue on prosperity and culture to follow.

To participate, register to gain access to the expo at https://live.vx-events.com/events/pifsidm. With a wealth of discoveries lined up, the public is encouraged to pre-register before March 4, 11:59 p.m., to get a FREE entrance pass, as on-site tickets will be P300 per day.

