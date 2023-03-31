Stuff to do (03/31/23)

1 of 4

Performance at Vinyl on Vinyl

THERE will be a live performance by Arvin Nogueras for Unruh(e) on April 1, 6 p.m., at the La Fuerza Compound, Chino Roces Ave., Makati.

Lecture on Manila Carnival Queen tilt

THE AYALA Foundation, Inc. and Filipinas Heritage Library present a free webinar as part of The Roderick Hall Memorial Lectures. Genevieve Clutario, Ph.D. will be giving the lecture: “Queen Makers: Power, Politics, and The Manila Carnival Queen Contest” on April 1, 10 a.m., online via Zoom and Facebook Live. Manila Carnival Queen contests ran from 1908 to 1939. Initially a showcase of colonial progress, they became a site for generating Filipino national identity. The queens developed into idealized figures of the Filipina. Wellesley professor and historian Genevieve Clutario shows how these figures shaped performances of beauty in gendered and sexualized ways. Well beyond the American period, performing desirability and femininity risked turning the carnival queen into a thing. But what advantages came with that risk? Did they benefit nation-building? For inquiries e-mail asklibrarian@filipinaslibrary.org.ph

Steel Magnolias coming to Cebu City

STEEL Magnolias, the award-winning Broadway play by Robert Harling, is coming to Cebu. The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana. The title suggests the “female characters are as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.” To be presented on April 1 and 2 at CENEWOF Theater, Marcelo Fernan Press Center, Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City, the play features Charlene Virlouvet,, Liana San Diego, Clariza Mae Sevilla, Dahlia Alegre-Borres, Yvette Yntig, and Marlinda Angbetic Tan, under the direction of Allan Nazareno and Vincent Paul D. Gaton. Tickets are available at https://2tincans-philippines.yapsody.com.

Sisidlan Institute holds Peryang Pinoy

EXPERIENCE tales and games at Peryang Pinoy, Sisidlan Institute’s closing of the school year annual event and fundraising activity on April 1, at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, Quezon City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sisidlan Institute has lined up different Filipino-themed games and fiesta activities that the whole family can enjoy. The event is open to the public. There will be a classic perya shooting game, a maze-like adventure with characters from Biag ni Lam-ang, stories from Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang in different Philippine languages, and Maria Makiling’s hair braiding and face painting booth. Peryang Pinoy is also a showcase of local artisanal products, organic produce and other unique items. A program celebrating culture through music and dance performances will be a highlight of the day. This event is a fundraising activity to support Sisidlan Institute’s vision of providing accessible Waldorf education for all. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Peryang Pinoy (https://www.facebook.com/PeryangPinoy) or contact sisidlan.peryangpinoy@gmail.com or 0917-108-0509.