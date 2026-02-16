Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Company, Inc. (UNAHCO) secures the Marketing Company of the Year at the 44th Agora Awards, placing the agribusiness firm at the top of one of the country’s longest-running marketing recognition programs.

Organizers presented the award at the Grand Ballroom of Winford Resort Manila on Feb. 11, citing the company’s integration of marketing work with field operations during years of strain for the agriculture sector.

Ricardo C. Alba, UNAHCO president and chief operating officer, says the recognition affirms the company’s direction in aligning marketing with service to farmers and industry partners.

“UNAHCO’s Agora recognition is a validation of how we’ve evolved marketing into a national service platform — one that helps protect farmer livelihoods and sustain food supply,” Mr. Alba told BusinessWorld.

From 2021 to 2023, the agriculture sector faces overlapping pressures from African Swine Fever, avian influenza, severe weather events and global raw material inflation linked to the war in Ukraine. During this period, UNAHCO said it kept production and distribution running through cross-brand coordination and regional manufacturing.

“In an industry shaped by volatility, marketing becomes a stability mechanism when it’s tied to execution,” he shared. “It reinforces the idea that good marketing can do more than sell — it can help feed a nation, by keeping farmers productive, confident, and supported through shocks.”

“Our mission has always been grounded in being kaagapay to Filipino farmers, and the award reflects that our marketing isn’t just about messaging; it’s about solving real farmer problems through education, on-ground support, and science-backed solutions, especially during periods of crisis,” Mr. Alba added.

From animal health to integrated agribusiness

UNAHCO traces its beginnings to 1966, when it was established as Univet to support food production by strengthening animal health among Filipino farmers. The company later expanded into animal feeds through brands such as Sarimanok and Thunderbird, serving livestock and poultry raisers across the country.

In 2008, the company unified its operations under the Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Company name.

Today, UNAHCO operates 14 business units that cover segments of the agri-food chain, from feed milling to veterinary health and crop protection. Each brand targets specific farming sectors.

Pigrolac, for instance, focuses on swine nutrition and serves mostly backyard hog raisers through life-stage feeding systems and on-farm technical services. Sarimanok supports poultry farming, while Thunderbird caters to gamefowl nutrition.

Univet supplies over-the-counter veterinary medicines to commercial and backyard raisers, while Doggiessentials targets the companion animal market. UNAHCO’s Animal Health Division carries veterinary products such as Vetracin, Jectran and Bexan.

Recently, the company also ventures into crop protection products, including herbicides, molluscicides, fungicides and insecticides, aimed at helping crop farmers protect and optimize yield.

UNAHCO states that all its facilities hold International Organization for Standardization and Halal certifications. It also reports that its plants comply with Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points standards.

Currently, the company operates four company-owned plants and works with 16 tolling partners. Its distribution network includes more than 23,000 dealers and about 14,000 active outlets nationwide.

UNAHCO employs 442 workers and ranked 119 in the 2024 Top 1,000 Corporations in the Philippines. It also ranked as the country’s second feed miller, producing close to 2 million bags of feeds per month.

The company also serves as the animal nutrition and health care subsidiary of United Laboratories, Inc. (UNILAB), described as the leading pharmaceutical company in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia.

Programs scaled nationwide

Much of UNAHCO’s work centers on backyard farmers, who account for about 70% of the country’s livestock producers. The company said it directly serves backyard hog farmers through feeds, veterinary services and technical programs, supported by field technicians.

In 2023, as the livestock and poultry sector recovers from disease outbreaks and typhoons, UNAHCO increases its education and outreach activities. Its program “Usapang Baboy” holds seminars nationwide, bridging technical knowledge and mentorship for backyard hograisers.

During Agrilink 2023, UNAHCO engaged more than 17,000 visitors and 2,000 trade partners, which further expanded its network within the agriculture industry.

UNAHCO strengthens vaccination and biosecurity efforts through its “Singko Kasado” program. For poultry producers, the “Bird Flu-Free Nation” program provides education and biosecurity kits to farms in high-risk areas.

In March 2023, UNAHCO launches the country’s first mobile laboratory for small farms to deliver diagnostic services to people that often lack access to laboratory testing. The service allows farmers to obtain on-site or near-site testing, helping them identify animal health issues earlier.

UNAHCO’s Sarimanok brand has partnered with GMA Network for the television series Agripreneur. The 12-episode program features poultry and duck farmers and presents their farm practices and livelihood stories to a national audience.

Other initiatives included the Kaagapay Campaign during the pandemic, which provided practical supplies to dealers and farm partners, and Thunderbird community programs such as “Passion of the Filipino Nation” and “Tagumpay.”

Mr. Alba shared, “Our campaigns and programs are designed to translate into action — training, diagnostics, farm support — so stakeholders experience value, not just hear claims.”

He added the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts focus on credibility and long-term relationships.

“Our approach works because impact isn’t a sideline. Scholarships, calamity response, and farmer support programs build credibility — so marketing becomes more trusted, more effective, and more enduring,” Mr. Alba explained.

Beyond company-led programs, UNAHCO works with local government units on training and recovery planning. Mr. Alba described these partnerships as shared problem-solving, where the company and farming communities address production risks together rather than through one-way campaigns.

UNAHCO also collaborates with global nutrition and animal health firms such as Provimi, Trouw Nutrition, Alltech, DSM, and Novus. The company adapts research-based systems from these partners to local farm conditions.

“We continue to translate global innovation into practical outcomes through partnerships and systems like Precision Animal Nutrition,” he shared.

Recognition tied to execution

UNAHCO said the Agora Award affirms a strategy that links marketing with on-the-ground operations. The company believes that their programs translate into farmer engagement and technical support rather than campaigns focused solely on brand visibility.

“The award strengthens our confidence in a direction we’re already committed to: science, execution, and purpose,” Mr. Alba said. “The Agora win is proof that marketing can be an organizational muscle — integrated into operations, crisis response, and growth — not just communications.”

Following the recognition, UNAHCO says it plans to scale farmer-focused platforms and expand the use of nutrition technologies. The company also states that it will keep marketing aligned with operations and crisis.

“We will keep scaling programs that protect farmer profitability and productivity, because livelihood security ultimately supports national food stability,” Mr. Alba shared.

The Agora Awards are regarded as the country’s top recognition program for marketing, honoring work that demonstrates strategy and measurable impact on Filipino brands and businesses. Organized by the Philippine Marketing Association, the awards highlight campaigns and organizations that deliver results and respond to market needs.

