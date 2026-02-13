February is a month made for celebrations — prosperity-filled gatherings for Chinese New Year and heart-fluttering moments for Valentine’s Day. At the heart of it all is Araneta City, serving up experiences that turn simple plans into memorable occasions. From indulgent global dining to luxurious movie dates, here are the ideal must-tries to make the most of the season.

Celebrate Chinese New Year with a Global Feast at World Kitchens

Ring in abundance and togetherness with a grand dining experience at World Kitchens, the latest food destination at Level 4 of Gateway Mall 2.

Inspired by the comfort food of the world, World Kitchens is a one-of-a-kind, 5-star dining concept created by Singapore’s food and beverage guru Andrew Tan Hock Lai. With 15 show kitchens led by international chefs, it brings a curated selection of global cuisines together in a single, full-table-service setting. Using AI technology for seamless ordering, guests can enjoy a truly modern dining experience — sampling dishes from different countries without ever leaving their seat. It’s global dining, elevated yet accessible, and perfect for Chinese New Year gatherings with family and friends.

A Taste of Tradition at 18 Jade

Adding to the excitement this year is 18 Jade, the newest show kitchen to open at World Kitchens. An upscale destination for classic Chinese cuisine, 18 Jade is led by Singapore-based Chef Peng and crafted for guests of distinction.

Its menu pays homage to tradition with standout specialties such as its signature crispy Peking duck and classic shark’s fin soup. The name itself carries meaning: 18, a symbol of prosperity; and jade, representing purity, rarity, and enduring value — qualities reflected in every dish. It’s an ideal spot to enjoy a meaningful Chinese New Year feast rooted in heritage and flavor.

Raise a Toast at World Cellar

Completing the experience is World Cellar, another newly opened concept within World Kitchens. This first-of-its-kind wine destination brings curated wines from world-renowned regions closer to everyday celebrations.

Offering quality wines by the glass or bottle at great value, World Cellar allows guests to pair their chosen vintages with dishes from any of the 15 show kitchens. By working directly with local merchants and storing each bottle under optimal conditions, it delivers a premium wine experience with pricing closer to retail — making every toast feel special, yet refreshingly approachable.

A Valentine’s Movie Date, Taken to the Next Level at Wolfgang’s Premiere Lounge

For Valentine’s Day, trade the usual dinner date for something more cinematic — and decidedly more indulgent — at Wolfgang’s Premiere Lounge, one of the most luxurious theaters inside Gateway Cineplex 18.

This premium cinema experience blends comfort, service, and fine dining into one unforgettable movie date. Each ticket includes access to plush La-Z-Boy recliners designed for maximum relaxation, with generous space and personalized service that lets you fully unwind as the lights dim.

What truly sets the experience apart is its exclusive partnership with Wolfgang’s Steakhouse. Moviegoers are treated to gourmet combo meals — think perfectly grilled steaks, potato chips, and signature sides — served right at their seats. At P1,200 per ticket, the experience already includes premium seating and snacks, making it a seamless fusion of first-class cinema and fine dining.

It’s intimate, indulgent, and perfect for couples looking to turn Valentine’s night into something extra special.

One Destination, Endless February Moments

Whether you’re welcoming prosperity over a lavish Chinese New Year feast or sharing kilig moments during a Valentine’s movie date, Araneta City brings all the season’s celebrations together in one vibrant destination. This February, every plan feels more festive, more romantic, and more memorable — exactly the way it should be.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.