ZLEEP AI officially opened its Makati Flagship Showroom on Feb. 8, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the Philippine sleep and wellness industry.

Held in Makati City, the ceremonial blessing and ribbon cutting gathered distinguished guests, business leaders, celebrity partners, and long-standing ZION clients, reflecting a shared appreciation for innovation, refined design, and elevated rest.

The flagship showroom introduces ZLEEP AI’s intelligent sleep systems, designed to adapt to the human body through real-time sensing, intelligent adjustment, and precision support, transforming sleep into a more responsive and recovery-focused experience.

During the launch, ZLEEP AI’s leadership shared the vision behind the brand:

“Sleep is the foundation of everything we do — our health, productivity, emotional balance, and overall quality of life. Yet for decades, beds remained static and disconnected from the human body. We knew it was time for that to change,” CEO Mary Cruz said, emphasizing the belief that AI should improve how people live.

ZLEEP AI’s technology is backed by over eight years of research, with AI developed in California, USA, and premium materials sourced from Winnweiler, Germany, combining global innovation with precision craftsmanship.

Each ZLEEP AI mattress comes with the Ascend+ Smart Bed Base, allowing users to adjust positions via remote or mobile app. The brand also announced upcoming voice command integration, extending ZION’s smart living technology into the bedroom.

A highlight of the event was the official reveal of Piolo Pascual as ZLEEP AI’s Brand Ambassador, introduced through a cinematic audiovisual presentation.

The launch was attended by celebrities and influencers including Joross Gamboa, Arra San Agustin, Jenny Yeo, RK Biol, and business industry leaders including Anna Magkawas, Jay Ann Bincal, and others, underscoring the growing focus on sleep wellness and intelligent living.

📍 ZLEEP AI, Makati City

The future of rest begins here.

