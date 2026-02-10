DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus), the pioneer and leading digital entertainment provider behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, continues to strengthen its investments and capabilities in customer care, reinforcing its commitment to providing reliable, player-first support across its platforms.

The company reports that its 24/7 customer service operations are now backed by a 450-strong workforce, reflecting sustained investment in high-caliber talent, intensive training, and rigorous service standards. These investments underpin DigiPlus’ efforts to build a scalable customer support organization that champions service quality and upholds Responsible Gaming for players.

“As a leader in digital entertainment, we recognize our responsibility to build and sustain a customer-first service culture,” said Carlos Feliciano, Customer Service director at DigiPlus. “By designing a scalable, future-ready framework and streamlining processes for simplicity and speed, we aim to make support effortless and intuitive — and elevate the overall customer experience for BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone players.”

A more robust training framework to build a high-caliber, human-centered team

Great service starts with a strong training foundation. In 2025 alone, the DigiPlus customer service team collectively logged over 87,000 training hours. DigiPlus has since expanded its customer care training programs to ensure teams are equipped to thrive in fast-paced and complex business operations. Recognizing the need for more immersive learning beyond traditional classroom instruction, the company enhanced its training framework to better prepare customer service teams for real-world scenarios.

The updated approach blends foundational learning with guided, hands-on experience, allowing frontliners to apply skills early while receiving structured coaching from senior team members over an extended, progressive training period. This ensures that BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone customer-facing teams are confident, capable, and ready to deliver consistent, high-quality service.

Alongside capability-building, DigiPlus emphasizes human-centered service. Customer care teams are trained to prioritize meaningful conversations over scripted responses, respect players’ time, and resolve concerns more effectively by viewing each interaction as part of a broader customer journey.

Readiness to provide Responsible Gaming support for players

Responsible Gaming remains a key pillar of DigiPlus’ customer care strategy. Customer service teams also undergo a dedicated Responsible Gaming training module that equips them to recognize potential indicators of gaming-related concerns among customers and respond with professionalism, empathy, and appropriate support.

As part of this approach, customer care teams are trained to guide players through available Responsible Gaming tools and safeguards on the platforms, such as options to manage gaming duration or schedule, set limits on deposits or spending, or request self-exclusion or temporary account deactivation. These Responsible Gaming tools are designed and pioneered by DigiPlus to help protect players and encourage more mindful and balanced gameplay.

Where customers require additional well-being support, customer frontliners may also direct players to further resources, including the EmbracePLUS mental health helplines (Smart: 0908-235-2351, Globe: 0956-392-1924; open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.), which provide Psychological First Aid, and other independent support organizations.

Scaling customer engagement efficiencies in 2026

Looking ahead to 2026, DigiPlus aims to further strengthen customer service operations by driving greater efficiency through innovation. The company plans to continue enhancing processes and responsibly leveraging technology to streamline workflows, improve response times, and enable smarter, more personalized customer support — laying the groundwork for a scalable and future-ready service experience.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.