In an increasingly digital-first nation, Globe is shifting the connectivity conversation from peak speeds to the true measure of quality: Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS). Following a landmark year of investments in infrastructure in 2025, Globe continues to refine its network apart from pure functional connectivity, to one that’s empowering through jobs and livelihood, education and financial services, requiring reliable, always on services, and inclusive access.

While “speed” often dominates headlines, Globe has focused its network strategy on consistency, the ability to deliver stable, high-quality connections during the moments that matter most. This commitment was recently validated on the global stage when Globe received major accolades at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 for network consistency, based on real-world data from user-initiated tests.

Globe has maintained its leadership in network consistency for nine consecutive quarters with Ookla, reflecting a disciplined investment in “everyday reliability.” This focus is personal for the brand, ensuring that whether a student is in a virtual classroom or a small business that’s processing a digital payment, the connection holds.

This recognition also places Globe among the top selected Mobile and Fixed Operators in Southeast Asia to achieve national-level consistency awards across both fixed broadband and mobile networks.

“What matters is how consistently our customers stay connected in their daily lives, even if they are at work, at home, and on the move. Our focus remains on building a network that is resilient and designed around real experiences,” said Carl Cruz, Globe President and CEO.

Bridging the 4% Gap: From Terrestrial to Space

Globe’s pursuit of quality extends to the most remote corners of the archipelago. In 2025, the company successfully reached 100 more Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs), pushing its national coverage to approximately 96%. To address the remaining 4%, Globe recently finalized a historic partnership with Starlink to deploy Direct-to-Cell (DTC) technology.

A first in Southeast Asia, this allows standard LTE mobile phones to connect directly to satellites, acting as “cell towers in space.” This ensures that even in “dead zones” or during natural disasters when land-based towers might be compromised, essential communication remains active.

Speaking at the DICT Kapihan Session on January 21, 2026, DICT Secretary Henry Aguda lauded these advancements:

“The entry of new technologies like direct-to-cell service is a game-changer for our digital economy. It ensures that no Filipino is left offline, regardless of their location. This is the kind of meaningful connectivity that spurs growth in the countryside and brings government services closer to every citizen.”

A Future Built on Reliability and Trust

Globe saw mobile data traffic grow to over 3,100 petabytes, a testament to the heavy reliance Filipinos place on the network. To support this, Globe has deployed AI-ready, all-optical network infrastructure to improve energy efficiency while maintaining service quality.

By moving beyond the “speed” race and focusing on the quality of experience and service, Globe is ensuring that its use of advanced technology supports real life needs that is sustainable, dependable connectivity for every Filipino.

For more information about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.