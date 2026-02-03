The Unilab Foundation, through its research and policy arm Unilab Center for Health Policy (UCHP), has partnered with the local government of Ormoc City to develop and implement a Universal Health Care (UHC)-aligned Primary Care Service Delivery Framework tailored for the so-called GIDA (Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas) communities.

GIDA refers to communities that face geographic, socio-economic, and infrastructural barriers to accessing basic health services, including areas that are remote, hard to reach, conflict-affected, or underserved due to limited health facilities and personnel. These communities often experience higher health risks and lower access to timely, quality care.

Ormoc City, located in the western part of Leyte province, is a major economic and commercial hub in Eastern Visayas. While the city has seen steady growth and development, it also serves nearby rural and hard-to-reach barangays, making it a strategic location for piloting innovative approaches to primary healthcare delivery that can be scaled to similar communities nationwide.

Under the agreement, UCHP will work with Ormoc City in strengthening the local healthcare delivery system to better address identified health needs and prepare it for the requirements of Universal Health Care, particularly in serving GIDA communities.

The partnership also aims to leverage resources to upskill frontline health workers and community-based personnel through access to up-to-date tools, programs, processes, and partnerships.

In addition, UCHP will advocate for policies that help address gaps in health system readiness and promote stronger public-private partnerships to improve linkages with the private sector.

Atty. Jose Maria A. Ochave, executive director of Unilab Foundation, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving access to quality primary care in underserved areas.

“We look forward to working closely with the Ormoc City government and our partners to support data-driven planning, innovative care models, and stronger collaboration across the local health system,” Ochave said. “Through this collaboration, we hope to help build a sustainable framework that improves access, strengthens referral systems, and supports better health outcomes for communities in GIDA areas.”

As part of the collaboration, the partners aim to complete a validated local situation analysis of the pilot GIDA, including a geo-tagged resource map and baseline indicators to guide future interventions. The partnership also seeks to develop and formally adopt a UHC-aligned Primary Care Service Delivery Framework, design and pilot technology-enabled operational models such as mobile diagnostics and telemedicine, and institutionalize a collaboration model between the LGU and hospitals to improve referrals and community-facing primary care services.

Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez expressed gratitude for the partnership, noting the significance of being selected as a pilot site. “I thank you for thinking of Ormoc. You could have chosen any other place in the Philippines given how wide your reach is, but you have chosen Ormoc and we are blessed and we are very thankful for this partnership,” the mayor said.

The partnership also includes Gatchalian Medical Center, a private hospital in Ormoc City that is part of the Unilab-led Mount Grace Group of Hospitals. Gatchalian Medical Center will serve as a key partner in enabling private hospital participation and strengthening referral networks within the local health system.

Atty. Garney Candelaria, chairman of Gatchalian Medical Center, said the hospital is committed to working collaboratively with the city government and UCHP to improve health delivery in select GIDA communities. “We will support efforts to improve access to primary healthcare by equipping barangay health stations with basic equipment for telehealth and referrals, ensuring connectivity in remote areas, and providing training for healthcare workers and administrators,” Candelaria said. “We also look forward to co-developing systems, protocols, and referral pathways that will help ensure seamless movement of patients across primary, secondary, and tertiary care.”

UCHP noted that it continues to pursue initiatives that will boost the efficient implementation of the Universal Health Care Law in close coordination with both national and local government units.

The health think-tank recently entered into a partnership with the Department of Budget and Management to strengthen the alignment and effectiveness of local government health spending, reinforcing efforts to build a more integrated, resilient, and equitable healthcare system.

