In 2025, Mon Abrea emerged as one of the most influential Filipino leaders shaping global conversations on tax policy, investment governance, and sustainability.

As Global Tax Policy Expert and Chief Tax Advisor of Asian Consulting Group (ACG), Mr. Abrea advises governments, multinational corporations, and foreign investors on designing tax systems that are competitive, transparent, and aligned with international standards. His work sits at the intersection of fiscal reform, ESG investing, and institution-building.

Mr. Abrea’s leadership was recognized globally when he was named TOFA 2025 — Most Influential Filipino in the World, alongside honors such as Asia’s Modern Hero Award for Excellence in Philippine Taxation and 2025 Philippine Fashion Award — Most Influential Personality in Business.

His policy expertise is anchored in a strong academic foundation. Mr. Abrea holds a Master in Public Administration from Harvard University, completed the Executive Tax Policy Program at Duke Sanford School of Public Policy, and earned advanced certification in climate and sustainability policy from the University of Oxford — a rare combination that informs his holistic approach to governance and reform.

In 2025, Mr. Abrea led a major international roadshow, delivering investment and tax briefings in over 30 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, Canada, and the United States. These engagements promoted ESG-aligned investing in the Philippines and emphasized the importance of tax certainty, efficient refund systems, and globally credible reforms in attracting foreign investors.

He also expanded his thought leadership through his book series, Reimagining the World. The first volume, Without Corruption, launched at Harvard in 2023, while Without Climate Change was launched in New York, Silicon Valley, London, Sydney, and Singapore in 2025 — linking climate action with fiscal policy and sustainable finance.

As Lead Convenor of the 2025 International Tax and Investment Conference, Mr. Abrea led high-level discussions on reforms such as the OECD Global Minimum Tax, CREATE MORE, the establishment of a separate electronic VAT refund center, and Registered Business Enterprise (RBE) Taxpayer Services to better support foreign investors. The conference also launched the ACG Global Awards, honoring sustainability champions and climate advocates.

Beyond international conferences, policy briefings and regular media interviews, Mr. Abrea reached wider audiences through an exclusive interview with New York–based philanthropist and billionaire Loida Lewis, and by launching Season 3 of the Thought Leaders and Game Changers podcast, featuring global experts and leaders. He was also invited as Commencement Speaker for the FEU Diliman Class of 2025, reflecting his commitment to mentoring future leaders.

Across borders and platforms, Mon Abrea continues to advance a simple but powerful idea: sound tax policy, grounded in integrity and global alignment, is essential to sustainable growth, investor confidence, and public trust.

For global tax policy advice, partnership and collaboration, email him at mon@acg.ph.

