The prestigious Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival, now in its third year, has become a platform that opens meaningful opportunities for Filipino filmmakers. This year, the festival takes a significant step forward through a partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) — a union that provides greater visibility, international screening opportunities, and new channels to connect with audiences worldwide. With Puregold CinePanalo’s longstanding vision of “Panalo sa Husay” and the FDCP’s reputable programs and resources, the festival continues to showcase remarkable Filipino stories while helping filmmakers expand their reach both locally and abroad.

Through the FDCP’s Special Partnership Program (SPP), filmmakers participating in Puregold CinePanalo 2026 can take advantage of concrete avenues for professional growth and exposure. Opportunities include screenings at FDCP Cinematheque Centres, visibility on JuanFlix: The FDCP Channel, and potential inclusion in FDCP international mission delegations, connecting their work to wider audiences and global industry networks.

Puregold Senior Marketing Manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad emphasized the value of creating space where local creatives can grow. “This festival is about giving our very own filmmakers a platform where their creative abilities can be fully recognized,” she stated. “Puregold CinePanalo offers filmmakers the chance to gain exposure, reach audiences internationally, and hone their skills. We’re particularly excited about the fresh perspectives and heart that this year’s entries will offer, as well as our collaboration with the FDCP, which opens up even more chances for development and recognition.”

FDCP Chairman and CEO Jose Javier Reyes also highlighted the film festival’s growing role in shaping the future of the Philippine film landscape. “Even though it has just been on for a number of years, right now, CinePanalo has proven itself to be an important venue for the development of the voice of Philippine cinema,” Reyes said. “It is in CinePanalo that we are able to discover the next generation of Filipino filmmakers.”

This partnership between the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival and the Film Development Council of the Philippines offers filmmakers tangible support to broaden their presence and gain recognition in the industry. By leveraging FDCP-supported platforms, curated screenings, and international programs, participants can share their work with new audiences and engage with professional networks while further developing their craft. These initiatives allow Puregold CinePanalo to further support talented filmmakers and share the richness of Filipino cinema around the world.

The upcoming Puregold CinePanalo 2026 will be held at Gateway Cineplex 18 and at select Ayala Cinemas in Metro Manila, featuring seven full-length films and 20 student short films. This lineup promises to deliver fresh panalo sa husay stories that reflect the depth and diversity of Pinoy creativity, while giving filmmakers a platform to be celebrated on both national and international stages.

For more information on the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival, you may stay updated through the official Festival Facebook page at facebook.com/puregoldcinepanalo.

