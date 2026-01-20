In what stands as the most significant fashion event of 2026, BENCH, the Philippines’ leading global lifestyle brand, announces the monumental “homecoming” of the country’s definitive icon, Piolo Pascual. This landmark campaign is more than a simple reunion; it is a full-circle moment that honors nearly three decades of shared history, reaffirming Pascual’s unmatched status and BENCH’s legacy as the architect of Philippine pop culture.

Returning to the brand that helped define the dawn of his career, Pascual asserts his position not as a figure of nostalgia, but as the modern standard of the industry — a presence that remains as sharp and influential as ever.



In this new chapter, Pascual serves as the newest endorser of BENCH, embodying a lifestyle defined by unyielding discipline and peak physical form. The campaign reframes the narrative of time, positioning Piolo as living proof that strength, confidence, and relevance are the results of lifelong commitment. By showcasing a physique and a presence sculpted by years of dedication, he provides a master class in longevity, commanding the scene with a quiet, seasoned authority that requires no introduction.



To execute a vision of this magnitude, BENCH enlisted a world-class international creative powerhouse led by acclaimed South Korean photographer Chun Youngsan. Known for capturing the world’s most elite Hallyu stars and global luxury icons, Youngsan’s collaboration with Pascual marks a historic creative summit, transforming the campaign into a high-art experience.

For the first time ever, Pascual headlines a BENCH Body underwear campaign that draws inspiration from classical antiquity. Under Youngsan’s cinematic lens, Pascual is reimagined as a “Living Statue.” The visuals celebrate a timeless aesthetic, treating the human form as an architectural landscape of strength and proportion, showcasing the collection’s latest designs with sophisticated power.



This campaign strips away the ephemeral noise of fast fashion, focusing instead on the enduring power of an icon. Piolo Pascual’s return to BENCH is a reminder of why he remains the industry’s most immutable figure.

It is the homecoming of a man who no longer seeks to prove his status; he simply defines it. In this partnership, the brand and the man once again set the pace for the nation, proving that while trends may fade, true icons are the ones who write the history of the era.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.