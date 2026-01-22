ZION Philippines, the premier wellness brand renowned for its professional-grade massage chairs, proudly welcomes Piolo Pascual as its newest celebrity partner. A multi-faceted icon in entertainment, fitness, and business, Piolo exemplifies excellence across every facet of life. This collaboration underscores ZION’s commitment to elevating self-care and wellness, offering individuals a refined approach to relaxation through its Executive Pro and Executive massage chairs — blending innovation, luxury, and therapeutic benefits into one distinguished experience.

Throughout his illustrious career, Piolo Pascual has maintained an active lifestyle encompassing demanding professional engagements, rigorous fitness routines, and entrepreneurial ventures. His partnership with ZION highlights the importance of intentional wellness amidst a busy schedule. Featuring advanced automatic programs, zero-gravity positioning, and customizable massage settings, ZION’s chairs provide professional-grade recovery, stress relief, and holistic comfort — transforming everyday self-care into a sophisticated ritual that mirrors the high standards of Piolo’s personal and professional life.

This partnership embodies a shared commitment to excellence, balance, and holistic wellness. As a cornerstone of Piolo Pascual’s active and dynamic lifestyle, ZION delivers executive-level comfort and professional-grade relaxation, inspiring everyone to embrace a life where wellness, care, and intentional rest are valued — because here at ZION, #YouAreLoved.

Experience the ZION collection at showrooms nationwide or visit www.zionphilippines.com.

