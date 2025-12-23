I extend my heartfelt Christmas greetings to the entire Filipino nation as we solemnly and festively celebrate Christmas this year.

‎Once again, the season has arrived when streets come alive with Christmas songs, twinkling lights, holiday delicacies, and the joyful excitement of finding and sharing gifts for the people that we love.

This time of the year reminds us of the warmth of family, the laughter that we share with friends, and the blessings we extend to others, especially to those who need it most.

Let us commemorate the birth of Christ with compassion and kindness — by helping one another and standing together in recovery and in renewal.

1 of 3

‎Just like the Child in the Manger, may we always spark happiness and bring hope to every person that we meet along the way, as we move forward to a Bagong Pilipinas.

‎Once again, Merry Christmas and may this Yuletide reflect the generosity of the Filipino spirit — always giving, always loving, and always putting others’ welfare before our own.

‎Maligayang Pasko po sa ating lahat!

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.