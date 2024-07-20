Right-of-way (RoW) issues caused a delay in the progress of government infrastructure projects, InfraWatch PH Convenor Terry Ridon said to BusinessWorld.

“One of the reasons there had been delays in particular projects, particularly not on PPPs, but on ongoing projects, was because of the right of way issue,” he said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. admitted in a statement last June 5 that the ROW issues caused a huge delay.

“That’s very, very timely because we had a briefing on the flagship projects and the delays — talagang malaking delay sa right of way [It’s severely delayed because of the right-of-way,”] Mr. Marcos said.

Mr. Ridon elaborated that the MRT 7, EDSA busway proposal, and rehabilitation, maintenance, and operation of the MRT 3 were some projects experiencing slow progress.

“MRT 7 has been severely delayed particularly because there had been objections in local governments, particularly in Bulacan, relating to the original alignment of the MRT 7,” Mr. Ridon said.

Mr. Marcos suggested returning to the old process of addressing the ROW issues to expedite the delayed project.

“Ibalik niyo na lang sa dati [Revert it back to the old process.] After you pay 15 percent, turnover na. Now, if you want to argue about valuation whatever it is then go ahead, but the project can already begin,” he said.

According to Transportation Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino last June 4, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is currently working with the local government of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan to resolve the issue.

“Nagsschedule kami this June ng inspection ng DOTr, San Miguel Corp. at San Jose LGU para makita ang kanilang proposed alignment at station location, [We have scheduled an inspection with the DOTr, San Miguel Corp., and the San Jose LGU this June to discuss the proposed alignment and station location,”] she said.

In the 2023 post-SONA discussion last July 26, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista mentioned that the completion MRT-7 rail system would happen in two years.

In line with this, the train system is at 69.86% as of May, and partial operation of the stations in the Quezon City area will commence by the end of 2025.

“Magpa-partial operations po tayo ng 12 stations by end of 2025 at inaasahan naman po na yung next station—station 13 [Tala Station] na magiging operational by end of 2026, [Partial operations for the 12 stations will begin at the end of 2025 while, the 13th station will operate by the end of the following 2026,”] she said.

As stated in the 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA), the government allotted P8.3 trillion for the 194 projects under the “Build Better More” program.

“One of the keys to continuing economic growth is infrastructure development. So, we will build better, and more,” Mr. Marcos said. – Almira Louise S. Martinez