EVOxTerra, Inc., the official distributor of Hongqi vehicles in the Philippines, recognized for its growing presence in the country’s premium mobility segment, marks another milestone as it officially joins the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI), the country’s leading automotive association representing the industry’s foremost automotive brands and helping shape industry standards and advocacy.

This development reinforces the brand’s foothold in the local market and aligns with its commitment to responsible and sustainable mobility. As one of Asia’s emerging premium mobility brands known for its craftsmanship and focus on electrified innovation, Hongqi continues to strengthen its regional presence, and its entry into CAMPI reflects its intention to take part in initiatives that support the automotive industry’s progress.

“Hongqi Philippines is looking to conclude the year strongly by officially becoming the newest member of CAMPI,” said Hongqi Philippines President Rashid Delgado. “Joining CAMPI further reinforces Hongqi’s standing as a key player in the EV and automotive industry. Our focus and advocacies closely align with CAMPI’s priorities on EV growth, road safety, and continuous industry development. We are also preparing to introduce more electrified models to meet the rising demand for premium, reliable, and future-ready vehicles in the Philippine market.”

Hongqi’s growing momentum is underscored by the recent introduction of the E-HS7 and E-H7, two fully electrified models that embody the marque’s blend of refinement, performance, and thoughtful design for drivers seeking environmentally conscious mobility. Following the launch, Hongqi welcomed actress and sustainability advocate Alice Dixson as its brand ambassador, recognizing her timeless blend of beauty and elegance — qualities that reflect the brand’s identity — alongside her strong advocacy for clean and electric mobility.

Hongqi’s move to join CAMPI aligns with the brand’s strategic expansion plans announced at the 2025 Auto Shanghai. At the event, Hongqi outlined its transition to the World’s New Luxury positioning, emphasizing enhanced user experience, cutting-edge technology, and sustainability, along with plans to introduce 15 new models over the next three years. With this global outlook shaping the brand’s next steps, the Philippines is set to experience further developments from Hongqi beginning with this CAMPI membership, signaling a new and more distinguished Hongqi lineup in the country grounded in the marque’s vision for modern and responsible mobility.

Customers and car enthusiasts interested in experiencing Hongqi’s models may visit the brand’s showrooms in BGC, Alabang, Manila Bay, and Quezon City. To learn more, visit www.hongqi.ph or follow Hongqi Philippines on Facebook (hongqi.philippines) and Instagram (@hongqi_ph) for updates and announcements.

