CHERY Auto Philippines’ distributor, United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI), redefines Filipino motorists’ concept of automotive luxury, electrification, and performance, with its theme “Innovation Revolution” at the 8th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) at the World Trade Center in Pasay City from Sept. 15 to 18, 2022.

CHERY has started the innovation movement that brings the experience of advanced automotive technologies previously available only to a few, now to a broader Filipino motoring public. The brand focuses on the fast-growing number of buyers who want value but desire more luxury, fuel-savings performance, and technology in a crossover.

“We are thrilled to showcase our new flagship with the all-new CHERY Tiggo 8 PRO at 2022 PIMS. Our participation this year at the prestigious PIMS is yet another milestone for the brand as we celebrate the entry of CHERY into the premiere industry organization, the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI). With the aggressive local introduction of our crossovers, we are planting the seeds of an innovation movement that disrupts long-established customer beliefs on who can only enjoy the latest automotive technology,” says CHERY Auto Philippines/UAAGI President Erroll Dueñas.

“Today’s evolving automotive market is driven by several key areas, most notably connectivity and electrification. To this end, we are unveiling the third variant of our competitive flagship Tiggo 8 PRO lineup at 2022 PIMS — Tiggo 8 PRO 2.0 Turbo. Together with the luxurious Tiggo 8 PRO 1.6 Turbo, the electrified Tiggo 8 PRO Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and now with the powerful Tiggo 8 PRO 2.0 Turbo, we have a formidable stable of luxury, electrification, and performance,” Mr. Dueñas added.

CHERY Tiggo 8 PRO 1.6 Turbo and Tiggo 8 PRO PHEV have been receiving rave reviews, including awards from the respected C! Magazine that were bestowed during PIMS. The Tiggo 8 PRO 1.6 Turbo has been awarded the best mid-size crossover, while the Tiggo 8 PRO PHEV has been recognized as the best hybrid vehicle. This shows the brand’s commitment to bringing heightened driving experiences with memorable and worry-free customer journeys.

“We have started shifting gears by making your daily drive more memorable through the POWER of a luxurious design and advanced driver assistance technologies in the Tiggo 8 PRO 1.6T. Your journeys have become more sustainable through the POWER of electrification in the Tiggo 8 PRO PHEV. And now, we would like to introduce a new breed of POWER that will not only excite your senses but will increase your heart’s ‘BEATS per MINUTE’ even in your daily drive — the new Tiggo 8 PRO 2.0 Turbo All-Wheel Drive!,” exclaimed CHERY Auto Philippines/UAAGI Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Luigi Ignacio.

Part of the CHERY 4.0 Full-Field Power Architecture that harnesses the power of various forms of energy including fuel, hybrid, pure electric, and hydrogen, the new Tiggo 8 PRO 2.0 Turbo AWD features a state-of-the-art engine that has maximum power and torque outputs of 254 Hp and 390 Nm. It adopts CHERY’s second-generation i-HEC combustions system, the new generation thermal management system, and 350-bar ultra-high-pressure direct injection technologies.

Visit the CHERY booth at the 2022 PIMS in World Trade Center to take a closer look at the game-changing Tiggo 8 PRO lineup and test-drive activities.

