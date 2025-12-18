The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will implement a “compensatory adjustment” in the pickup fares for Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4, in response to the appeal of the TNVS Community Philippines (TCP).

The agency’s decision follows TCP’s strong stance against the planned reduction of the surge cap, especially during the peak holiday rush when traffic is expected to worsen and lengthen commuter travel times.

According to a TCP released by Spokesperson Lisza Redulla, they continuously engage in dialogue with regulators and TNCs to promote the welfare of drivers. The group has been active in coordinating with the LTFRB to maintain the implementation of the surge, particularly during the agency’s consultation last December.

“Hindi maaring basta na lamang bawasan ang surge — lalo na sa holiday rush kung saan malala ang traffic na nagpapahaba ng biyahe ng bawat booking. (The surge cannot simply be reduced — especially during the holiday rush when traffic is severe, extending the travel time of every booking),” the TCP stated.

The compensatory adjustment in pickup fares has long been advocated by the group to balance the expenses of TNVS drivers and prevent them from incurring losses amid any surge cap reduction. The aim is to ensure drivers can continue providing service to the commuting public this Christmas season.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa LTFRB sa pagdinig sa ating hinaing. Gayunpaman, hindi dito nagtatapos ang laban. Pagkatapos ng Kapaskuhan, haharapin pa rin natin ang hamon ng inflation at tumataas na operational costs sa pamamasada. Mananatiling nakatutok ang TCP sa pagsulong ng patas na kita at propesyonal na pamantayan sa ating industriya,” the statement said.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.