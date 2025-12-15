CBEV Transport Technology, Inc. (CarBEV), a key player in the Philippines’ electric fleet and sustainable mobility sector, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast at VinFast’s headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam. The agreement formalizes the framework for a 2026 partnership aimed at accelerating the development of a fully integrated electric mobility ecosystem across the Philippines.

The collaboration marks one of the most significant cross-border partnerships in the region’s evolving EV landscape, bringing together CarBEV’s local market expertise and fleet solutions with VinFast’s global manufacturing and technology capabilities. Through this partnership, both parties seek to support the country’s transition to sustainable transportation while strengthening the foundation for nationwide EV adoption.

The MoU signing was witnessed by members of the Philippine delegation, including Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Winston “Winnie” Castelo, Chairman of the Board of the Philippine Pharma Procurement, Inc. (PPPI); Atty. Zoj Usita, former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) spokesperson; and retired Lt. Gen. Greg Almerol, underscoring the partnership’s national and strategic importance.

Beyond its mobility ambitions, the partnership represents a crucial step forward for environmental sustainability, as both companies commit to reducing transportation-related emissions and supporting national climate goals through clean energy mobility solutions.

Under the partnership, CarBEV and VinFast will work together to accelerate the country’s transition toward sustainable transportation through the deployment of electric fleets, expansion of charging infrastructure, and development of green mobility programs that support both public and private transport industries. The initiative is expected to play a critical role in modernizing urban mobility systems, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting the Philippines’ long-term shift toward clean energy. As the transport sector remains one of the largest contributors to air pollution in major Philippine cities, this partnership directly addresses the urgent need to shift toward low-emission mobility.

The agreement outlines a shared vision to establish one of Southeast Asia’s most advanced EV ecosystems. This includes the deployment of electric vehicles nationwide for transport operators, ride-hailing platforms, logistics fleets, and government agencies; the electrification of major transport corridors; the rollout of strategically located charging stations; and the introduction of mobility solutions powered by VinFast technology and CarBEV’s extensive operational network. The collaboration also emphasizes job creation and industry development, supporting a rapidly growing green technology workforce in the Philippines.

Christian Bradley, CEO of CarBEV, described the signing as a milestone moment for Philippine mobility. “Signing this MoU at VinFast’s headquarters marks a historic step for the Philippines,” Bradley said. “CarBEV and VinFast share a unified vision of building a clean, affordable, and efficient mobility ecosystem for our people. This partnership goes beyond vehicles because it lays the groundwork for greener cities, smarter transport networks, and inclusive economic progress.” Mr. Bradley also emphasized that electrifying transport at scale is one of the most impactful ways to cut carbon emissions and improve the quality of life in urban communities.

Beyond the operational benefits, the collaboration directly supports the national government’s push for sustainable transportation. It aligns with key goals under the EVIDA Law, transport modernization initiatives, and efforts to reduce carbon emissions across major urban centers. Initial deployments will begin in metropolitan regions, with nationwide expansion planned over the next several years. By integrating EVs into the mainstream transport system, the initiative is expected to significantly reduce particulate pollution and contribute to a healthier urban environment.

As next steps, CarBEV and VinFast will establish joint working groups to refine operational models, investment frameworks, and deployment timelines. Technical and market readiness assessments will follow, with further announcements to be released once detailed plans are finalized.

The partnership signals a major leap forward in the Philippines’ journey toward electric mobility that unites global innovation with local execution to build a cleaner, more resilient, and future-ready transport ecosystem. As the nation works toward climate resilience and environmental stewardship, initiatives like this signal the beginning of a transformative shift toward sustainable, emission-free mobility.

