Just a few years ago, most Filipino consumers had never seen, touched, or experienced a VinFast vehicle in their daily lives. The brand existed largely as a name attached to international auto show headlines, global expansion announcements, and long-term aspirations. Then, everything changed.

As the market enters 2026, VinFast has become a familiar presence across Metro Manila. A Green GSM electric taxi during the morning commute. A compact VF 3 weaving through dense residential streets. A V-Green charging station appearing beside a neighborhood mall. VinFast has moved beyond visibility to become part of the city’s everyday rhythm, embedding itself in the public consciousness as a distinctly Southeast Asian face of electric mobility, and increasingly, as a guide into the EV era.

Many Filipinos now say: “My first step into electrification was with a VinFast, coming from our neighbor, Vietnam.”

According to Simon Austria from VinFast BGC dealer, this marks the most pivotal moment in VinFast’s journey in the Philippines.

“When people stop seeing VinFast as something new and start treating it as a familiar, everyday choice, that’s when a brand truly enters the market,” he said.

A True Disruptor

For years, electric vehicles in the Philippines hovered on the periphery, present at exhibitions, and policy discussions, yet rarely seen on public roads. Gasoline vehicles, supported by long-established infrastructure and habits, continued to dominate daily mobility.

VinFast chose a different path. Rather than waiting for the market to become ready, the company set out to create readiness, actively leading consumers into the electric era.

Launched locally in May 2024, VinFast rapidly put a full lineup of EVs into circulation, from the VF 3 and VF 5 to the VF 6, VF 7, and VF 9. “At first, customers came to the showroom out of curiosity,” Simon recalled. “Later, they came back because they were already seeing VinFast cars on the road every day.”

This is how a true disruptor operates, by reshaping habits through lived experience.

As the number of VinFast vehicles grew, so did the sophistication of customer conversations. People no longer asked what an EV was. They asked where charging was most convenient, how much they would save each month, and how the car fit into their daily routines.

“The VF 3 is the most frequently asked-about model at our showroom,” Simon noted. “It’s perfectly suited to Philippine traffic, compact, agile, easy to drive, and ideal for couples or young urban drivers.”

“The VF 3 isn’t just about unique design. Its driving range, operating cost, and the EV experience itself are what truly surprise customers.”

The VF 6, meanwhile, represents a step into a more premium space. “The VF 6 clearly feels more upscale. It’s a great fit for young families of four, modern, well-sized, and very practical for everyday use.”

When Users Become Storytellers

It is not only dealers who are shaping VinFast’s image in the Philippines. Everyday users are becoming some of the brand’s most influential voices. Among them is Carl Macaisa, a well-known car modifier and content creator in the local automotive community. For Carl, the VinFast VF 3 is more than transportation.

“The VF 3 is like a blank canvas. You can express your personality through the car,” he said.

Its boxy, minimalist yet characterful design offers a rare platform for personalization, something deeply embedded in Philippine car culture. This openness has helped the VF 3 build a young, enthusiastic following that treats the vehicle as both mobility tool and personal statement.

Carl’s experience with the VF 3 ultimately led him to upgrade to the VF 6, a higher-positioned electric B-SUV that maintains VinFast’s accessible philosophy.

According to Carl, the VF 6’s strength lies in balance, enough performance for driving enthusiasts, enough space and comfort for family use, and, most importantly, no need to change daily habits when switching to an EV.

A Comprehensive Ecosystem Few Can Match

If electric vehicles are the product, then the ecosystem is the strategy, and this is where VinFast clearly differentiates itself.

Alongside vehicle sales, Vingroup, VinFast’s parent company has deployed charging infrastructure through V-Green, introduced electric ride-hailing via Green GSM, and backed everything with long-term aftersales policies. Together, these elements form a closed loop: Vehicles, infrastructure, and services working in unison.

“Very few automakers do this, especially in Southeast Asia,” Simon emphasized. “VinFast doesn’t just sell cars, it solves the entire EV usage equation.”

Green GSM has played a particularly critical role in the early stages. For many Filipinos, it is their first encounter with electric mobility.

“Honestly, I didn’t know much about VinFast before,” Simon admitted. “It was the Green GSM experience that impressed me, the smooth ride, professional drivers, and a completely different feel.”

Within a year, that first experience turned Simon himself into part of the “VinFast family.”

Fast — Different — Proven by Action

Three words Simon uses to describe VinFast also define its strategy in the Philippines.

Fast, in the speed at which the brand moved from awareness to real-world presence.

Different, in delivering a full ecosystem rather than selling standalone vehicles.

And proven by action, because commitments on infrastructure, services, and policies have been executed in parallel.

Programs such as long-term warranties, free charging incentives, and the Resale Value Guarantee (RVG) have been critical in building trust. “It’s a win-win model,” Simon said. “Customers have more options and feel protected, while VinFast builds long-term confidence.”

In a market where EVs are still relatively new and concerns about resale value remain strong, VinFast chose to confront that anxiety directly. “This is a very rare policy in the market,” Simon Austria noted. “VinFast customers know they always have a safety net.”

Through RVG, owners have the option to sell their vehicle back to VinFast at a guaranteed price within defined timeframes. This reduces financial risk and fundamentally changes how consumers perceive EV ownership.

More importantly, it sends a clear message: VinFast is willing to share responsibility with users, rather than shifting all risk onto the customer, a common practice in the traditional automotive industry.

Combined with long warranties and a rapidly expanding charging network, VinFast is selling long-term peace of mind, an increasingly decisive advantage for pragmatic Filipino consumers.

Asian Pride and a Highly Anticipated 2026

For Simon, VinFast represents Asian aspiration. “As a Filipino, I’m genuinely proud to see an Asian brand like VinFast competing head-on with American and European automakers,” he said.

After just two years in the Philippines, VinFast has established a solid foundation. Customer interest continues to grow, brand recognition is strengthening, and the ecosystem keeps expanding.

“I’m confident that 2026 will be a breakout year,” Simon stated. “VinFast will expand its market share very quickly and play a leading role in driving the green mobility revolution in the Philippines, and even across Southeast Asia.”

“And yes,” he added, “I truly believe VinFast can rise to number one.”

As the global automotive industry enters a period of profound transformation, VinFast is not standing on the sidelines. It is moving decisively into the market, changing consumer habits through tangible action, and steadily asserting itself as a true disruptor.

In the Philippines, that story is only just beginning.

