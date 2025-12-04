Manila Bookkeepers shares about the edge of outsourced bookkeeping in meeting global accounting demands

The Philippines continues to attract foreign companies seeking trained accountants and reliable data systems, showing a steady demand for outsourced accounting services.

Data from the Association of CPAs in Public Practice, Inc. show that more apply their training in corporate roles, adding to a broad community of professionals with experience in audits and financial reporting.

Atty. Jose B. Calsas Jr., Chief Financial Officer and Legal Compliance Head of D&V Philippines, said foreign companies value the technical skills and workplace discipline of Filipino teams.

“The Philippines, as everyone knows, has a very good accounting background in terms of our professionals. We have a very large pool of licensed certified public accountants,” Atty. Calsas said in an interview on an episode of Businessworld’s B-Side podcast. “These professionals can do both local and international finance and accounting. Of course, our Filipino accountants are imbued with our character, which is part of our culture.”

Many foreign companies that hire Filipino talent comment on the advantage of the country’s education system, as accounting programs in the Philippines draw heavily from U.S. standards and international frameworks.

“We know by our history that our education is largely patterned after the United States. Whenever our accountants are studying accounting, they’re also aware already of the U.S. standards and even the international financial reporting standards,” he added.

Flexible service

Companies often turn to outsourcing as they look for ways to manage expenses. Some firms do not need full-time accountants, especially if they handle a limited number of daily transactions.

Atty. Calsas explained that work involving a small set of receivables or fewer than 100 entries a week can be handled by outsourced staff. Such a setup allows companies to reduce costs tied to full-time employment and office space.

“Outsourcing your accounting work, your bookkeeping work, not only lowers the cost, but also gives you better handling of the overheads,” he explained.

Remote work is common among outsourced accountants; but firms like Manila Bookkeepers still follow strict data rules, keeping access points controlled even when staff members work from home or other locations. Atty. Calsas added that clients also benefit from indirect support from managers and supervisors who review the assigned accountant’s work.

Such support, according to him, helps maintain quality when tasks shift from accounts payable to bank reconciliation or other work. He said outsourcing appeals to firms with workloads that rise during holidays and slow down in other months.

“I think it is practical for business owners to scale up or scale down their outsourcing needs as needed. For instance, during the coming peak season and the Christmas period, they can outsource more bookkeepers if required. They can also customize the service, such as requesting only accounts receivable or only accounts payable processing,” he said.

Efficient filing and reporting

Accounting firms serving foreign clients also report steady demand from organizations that need help with Philippine filings. Atty. Calsas said many overseas executives expect simple online submissions, but local rules require more documents and more frequent deadlines.

“For our local tax and regulations, when a foreign business opts to outsource its finance and accounting to a company like Manila Bookkeepers, we take care of managing and simplifying the complex tax laws and regulations, making sure these foreign clients are taken care of,” he explained.

Bookkeeping teams monitor updates from the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Congress, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, and the Department of Trade and Industry. Firms send notices to clients so they can adjust their plans.

Atty. Calsas added that some clients no longer hire separate lawyers or tax specialists because outsourced teams already coordinate with government offices.

“In Manila Bookkeepers, we ensure that the client no longer needs to worry about these things. We make sure they are compliant with the requirements,” Atty. Calsas noted. “We emphasize to the client the importance of understanding local laws, tax rules and regulations, and we help them understand that it is necessary to file the required documents.”

Companies also seek outside help when they need specialists who can prepare key performance indicators or analytical reports. Atty. Calsas said some firms have general accountants but no one trained to produce advanced financial data for board meetings or management reviews. Outsourcing allows them to request these reports monthly or quarterly.

“Those that are better handled by an outsourcing team are recurring tasks and non-decision-making duties,” he noted. “The key is to ensure that the standard processes are followed. By outsourcing these tasks, the accounting team can review and discuss improvements, which is something we always do for clients.”

Accounting firms aim to make filing requirements clear so companies know what to submit and when. As more groups explore operations in the Philippines, providers expect demand to remain steady.

Moreover, outsourced bookkeeping overcoming language barriers. The flexibility of online systems allows bookkeepers to switch between languages, ensuring accurate reporting. For example, Dutch clients using the Exact system can operate it in English, while local staff maintain precise records. Atty. Calsas described the learning curve as “fascinating” and said it demonstrates how global outsourcing can expand local employees’ skills.

A long-term partner

Atty. Calsas urged entrepreneurs to treat outsourced firms not as vendors but as long-term partners. This approach, he said, strengthens loyalty among accountants who learn the details of each client’s business.

“Here in Manila Bookkeepers, we treat our foreign clients as partners, and we encourage them to view us the same way. Not only as a company, but also as a team of people who work with them,” he added. “By seeing the accountant or bookkeeper assigned to you as a partner, you value that person, the relationship, and the work environment that keeps that person with the account or client.”

