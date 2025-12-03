What began as a milestone celebration for St. Joseph Drug’s 65th anniversary in 2023 has grown into one of North Luzon’s most anticipated fitness events. The Wellness on the Move Fun Run has become a biannual tradition, drawing families, friends, and fitness enthusiasts to scenic routes in Baguio City and Lingayen, Pangasinan.

This year’s Lingayen leg, held on Nov. 29, 2025, was not only the sixth in the series but also its most meaningful yet. The run was originally set for Nov. 8, but with the threat of Super-Typhoon Uwan looming over Pangasinan that same weekend — and the province bracing for what would become one of the worst storms to hit the area — the organizers made the prudent choice to reschedule.

For St. Joseph Drug, the decision was clear: safety had to come first.

By the time the run pushed through on Nov. 29, the Lingayen Baywalk — its iconic venue — was still undergoing rehabilitation. The storm had left visible scars, with parts of the Baywalk damaged. Yet the sight of more than 1,800 participants filling the Baywalk with energy and color sent a powerful message: wellness and community spirit endure even in the face of adversity.

A Legacy of Care

St. Joseph Drug, the leading regional pharmacy chain in North Luzon with more than 120 stores, has long been a trusted partner in health. For decades, it has provided accessible and affordable medicines and essentials to communities across the region. The Fun Run extends this mission by encouraging people to embrace a get-well, stay-well lifestyle through shared fitness activities.

From its debut in Baguio City in May 2023 with 500 runners, the event has steadily grown. The Lingayen leg’s turnout of more than 1,800 participants marked its biggest yet, underscoring the appetite for wellness activities and the strength of community ties. Each leg builds upon the last, creating anticipation among families and friends who now look forward to the biannual gathering as a fixture in their calendars.

The Fun Run is designed for inclusivity, offering 3-kilometer, 5-kilometer, and 8-kilometer distances. The Lingayen leg highlighted this diversity: the youngest participant was just three years old, while the oldest was 73. Families ran together, friends cheered each other on, and communities bonded over the shared goal of healthier living.

This wide age range reflects the event’s philosophy: wellness is not exclusive to athletes or the young. It is a journey that can be embraced at any stage of life, and the Fun Run provides a welcoming space for everyone to take part.

Bubbles, Colors, and Sunset

Despite the recent typhoon, the atmosphere was festive. Branded as a “bubbles, colors, and sunset” fun run, the event transformed the Baywalk into a vibrant celebration. The bubbles added another layer of fun, while bursts of color powder enveloped the participants. As the run unfolded, the setting sun cast warm hues across the sky, complementing the joyful mood.

Trade partners contributed by setting up booths where runners could take home health essentials, reinforcing the advocacy that wellness is not only about exercise, but also about access to the tools that support healthier living.

A Celebration of Community Resilience

Even as the Baywalk was being rehabilitated, the community gathered to prove that wellness and unity can thrive amid recovery. This success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the Provincial Government of Pangasinan and the Local Government Unit of Lingayen, along with their attached agencies, who worked to ensure that the event ran smoothly and safely, without any incident. Their coordination and commitment — from security and traffic management to health and emergency services — provided the foundation for a worry-free and enjoyable experience for all participants.

One of the most anticipated parts of the Lingayen leg was the after-run party. For 10 minutes, participants became part of a wholesome, colorful celebration — dancing, singing along, laughing, and reveling in the joy of accomplishment. This unique feature has become a hallmark of the Fun Run, reminding everyone that wellness is not just about discipline and effort — it is also about fun, community, and celebration.

For St. Joseph Drug, the Fun Run’s success reinforced its mission: to be more than a pharmacy chain, but a partner in building healthier, stronger communities. By offering not just medicine but also opportunities for active living, the brand strengthens its bond with the people it serves.

Looking Ahead

The Wellness on the Move Fun Run continues to grow in scale and significance. With each leg, it builds momentum, attracting more participants and deepening its impact. Looking ahead, St. Joseph Drug envisions expanding the event’s reach, introducing new wellness activities, and strengthening partnerships with local governments and organizations.

The success of the Lingayen run sets a precedent for future events. It shows that anniversaries can be more than commemorations — they can be catalysts for meaningful change. By aligning celebrations with advocacy, businesses can leave legacies that extend far beyond their milestones.

Ultimately, the Wellness on the Move Fun Run is more than an event that reminds us that wellness is not confined to clinics or pharmacies — it is lived out in the choices we make, the activities we join, and the communities we build.

