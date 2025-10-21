In a significant show of support for renewed momentum behind the European Union-Philippines Free Trade Agreement (EU-PH FTA) negotiations, key stakeholders from the public and private sectors convened on Oct. 16, 2025 at the 2025 European-Philippine Business Dialogue (EPBD) and European Investors’ Night held at Raffles & Fairmont Makati City.

Organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC), this year’s dialogue carried the theme “Keeping the Philippine Centrestage” — a reference to the country’s increasing relevance as a vibrant hub for trade and investment in Southeast Asia.

As the flagship platform for high-level policy dialogue and investment promotion between Europe and the Philippines, the 2025 EPBD attracted a wide range of participants, including top-level executives, diplomats, government officials, and thought leaders. Key discussions centered around the resumption of the EU-PH FTA negotiations and the Philippines’ role in driving inclusive, sustainable growth within the ASEAN region.

In his welcome remarks, ECCP President Paulo Duarte emphasized the significance of the upcoming trade discussions between the European Union and the Philippines. He stated, “As negotiations for the EU-Philippine Free Trade Agreement resume next week, the Philippines is at a crucial juncture to strengthen its trade, investment, relationship with one of its key economic partners.”

Echoing this sentiment, European Union Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Massimo Santoro shared a message from the EU Delegation in Manila. He stated, “let’s continue to work hand-in-hand, to build not just stronger economies, but also a shared future. One that is prosperous, green and inclusive.” His remarks highlighted the EU’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth, reinforcing the shared vision for a resilient and forward-looking partnership.

The dialogue sessions addressed timely topics including the EU-PH Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the future of EU-PH trade and investment relations, opportunities for European investors, strategies for enhancing investor confidence, the Philippines’ spending priorities and fiscal policies, and private sector insights.

Bridging Continents, Keeping the Centrestage: The Philippines in the EU-ASEAN Trade Arena

In her remarks, Executive Director Evariste Cagatan of the Department of Trade and Industry-Board of Investments highlighted the Philippines’ commitment to fostering stronger economic ties with the European business community. She affirmed the country’s readiness to provide a supportive environment for foreign investors, stating, “The Philippines is ready to welcome and support you, our dear European investors, and there is no better time to deepen our partnership than now.”

Her message emphasized the strategic opportunities available in the country and encouraged European investors to take part in the Philippines’ growth journey.

Launch and Handover of the 2025 ECCP Advocacy Papers

This year’s dialogue also featured the launch of the ECCP’s 2025 Advocacy Papers, the Chamber’s flagship publication, which was distributed to key government offices and the heads of mission of European embassies in the Philippines. These papers highlight key policy priorities identified through extensive consultations with stakeholders and partners. It likewise reflects the Chamber’s steadfast commitment to constructive engagement with our government partners.

ECCP Executive Director Florian Gottein emphasized the collective effort behind this important initiative. He noted that the Advocacy Papers reflect the insights and recommendations of industry leaders and policy advocates who share a common goal: “That is to help shape a more competitive and sustainable business environment in the Philippines.”

Unlocking the Philippines’ Economic Potential: The Role of Policy Reforms and Private Sector Growth

In her address, Hon. Lea Grace B. Salcedo, Deputy Director-General for Operations of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a more efficient and investor-friendly business environment. She encouraged greater collaboration between the Philippines and its European partners, stating, “As we look into the future, we invite our European partners to deepen their engagement with the Philippines, whether it is renewable energy, digital transformations, healthcare, work education. There is a vast potential for collaboration.”

Her message reflected ARTA’s ongoing efforts to reduce bureaucratic barriers and promote ease of doing business as a key driver for economic growth.

In her keynote address, Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman outlined the government’s strategic spending priorities aimed at fostering a more competitive and resilient economy. She emphasized the importance of international collaboration and acknowledged the critical role of the European Union in supporting the Philippines’ national development goals. “The EU is an invaluable partner of the Philippines in our Agenda for Prosperity. We look forward to our continued partnership in pursuing regional growth and security, fostering our shared values of transparency and accountability, and achieving our vision of a Bagong Pilipinas anchored on sustainability and inclusivity,” she stated.

Secretary Pangandaman also expressed optimism about the potential for deeper collaboration between the public and private sectors in driving inclusive growth and long-term progress. “I’m confident that together, we can promote economic expansion and move in a wide range of opportunities towards fulfilling our agenda for prosperity and the vision of the model Philippines,” she added. Her message reinforced the government’s commitment to transparent, efficient, and future-ready fiscal management as a key pillar in building a stronger and more inclusive economy.

In a session highlighting private sector insights, Michael G. Tan, Board Member of PMFTC, Inc., underscored the importance of trust and collaboration in fostering inclusive growth, stating, “We believe that the EU and Philippine partnership can be a powerful force for good, enabled by mutual trust, fairness, and shared prosperity.” His remarks reflected the private sector’s strong support for deepening bilateral ties and promoting a business environment grounded in cooperation and long-term value creation.

Echoing the spirit of collaboration, Secretary Arsenio Balisacan of the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev), highlighted the government’s commitment to sustaining reforms that enhance the country’s global competitiveness. He stressed the importance of partnerships among the government, private sector, and international institutions in achieving economic transformation. “Together with the private sector, our institute, and international partners, the Philippines remain steadfast in its commitment in building a dynamic, competitive, and inclusive economy, one that’s future ready and full of opportunities,” he stated.

In his remarks, Usec. Karlo Fermin S. Adriano, Undersecretary of the Fiscal Policy and Monitoring Group at the Department of Finance (DoF), highlighted the important role of sound fiscal policies in driving economic growth and creating a conducive environment for trade and investment. He acknowledged the longstanding cooperation between the European Union and the Philippines, and emphasized the need to continue building on this partnership to unlock future opportunities. “So tonight, as we commemorate the success of European-Philippine cooperation, let us look ahead with optimism and resolve to the new opportunities that await us,” he stated.

European Investor’s Night

The European Investors’ Night, held in the same evening, offered a more informal yet impactful networking platform, celebrating enduring business partnerships while fostering new connections across industries.

Both events underscored the shared commitment of European and Philippine stakeholders to creating a more predictable, sustainable, and inclusive business environment. As negotiations on the EU-PH FTA move forward, the outcomes of the 2025 EPBD are expected to play a key role in shaping the dialogue around future economic collaboration.

Delivering the keynote message on behalf of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Hon. Frederick D. Go, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, emphasized the Philippine government’s unwavering commitment to creating a more attractive and investor-friendly business environment.

He highlighted the administration’s ongoing efforts to implement transformative economic reforms, noting, “The Philippines is pursuing the most open and liberal investment policies in our history. Streamlining processes, reducing operational barriers, and crafting strategies that foster investor confidence.” His message reinforced the government’s dedication to strengthening the country’s position as a prime investment destination, grounded in transparency, efficiency, and long-term growth.

The 2025 European-Philippine Business Dialogue and European Investors’ Night are organized by the ECCP and the EU-ABC, in partnership with DEPDev, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), and the Philippine Board of Investments (BoI).

We also recognize the invaluable support of a diverse group of partners and organizations. The IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) and the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI) served as Industry Partners, while PMFTC, Inc. as the Gold Partner. Ayala Corp., Concentrix, Elsal Ventures, HSBC, Lufthansa Technik Philippines, Pru Life UK, and SGV & Co. contributed as Bronze Partners.

The events are strongly supported by a network of Advocacy Partners, including the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines, Embassy of Finland in Manila, Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Manila, Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Manila, Embassy of Sweden in Manila, Embassy of Ukraine in the Philippines, Embassy of the Czech Republic in Manila, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Manila, Embassy of Ireland in the Philippines, Embassy of Romania to the Philippines, and The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila.

The events also featured Booth Partners: GROW, Inc., PNB, and Loft, with ADP proudly serving as the Table Top & Conference Kit Partner. B.Braun, Bureau Veritas, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines, Jollibee Group, Nestlé, and Nague Malic Magnawa and Associates (NMM) Customs Brokers joined as Table Top Partners.

Advocacy is further bolstered by Advocacy Supporters – Advantage Austria, the British Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, the French Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce, Inc., the Italian Chamber of Commerce Philippines, the Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, the Polish Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

The events’ prestigious venue partner is Raffles & Fairmont Makati, while leading media outlets The Manila Times, BusinessWorld, and the Philippine Business and News support the event as Media Partners.

Together, these esteemed partners played a vital role in the success of the 2025 EPBD and European Investors’ Night, promoting collaboration and deepening business ties between Europe and the Philippines.

