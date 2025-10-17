itel, a leading global tech empowerment brand, has officially announced the launch of its itel SUPER 26 ULTRA, designed for style, strength, and intelligence, which will be available at the price under US$200 in Nigeria, Indoensia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and other key global markets.

The itel SUPER 26 ULTRA delivers premium curved AMOLED display, high-quality IP65 durability, and smart AI interaction, all at a price point that makes these strong features accessible to millions. Powered by the advanced UNISOC T7300 6nm processor, it offers unmatched fluency, superior gaming, and a 6-Year Fluency Guarantee to users worldwide.

Ultra Performance

At the heart of the itel SUPER 26 ULTRA lies the UNISOC T7300 chipset, delivering power efficiency and speed. With 2× Cortex-A78 performance cores and world-leading scores of over 510,000 on AnTuTu, the T7300 ensures smooth multitasking, faster app launches, and fluid user experiences.

The UNISOC T7300 also introduces the industry’s first 6-Year Fluency Guarantee, meaning users can rely on sustained performance over time — a promise rarely seen in this category. Whether streaming, browsing, or working, the itel SUPER 26 ULTRA ensures consistent responsiveness that lasts.

Stunning Ultra Display

The device is equipped with a 6.78-inch 3D-curved AMOLED display, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 4500 nits brightness — the brightest in its class. With Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i protection and support for HDR10+, the display offers cinema-grade visuals with durability and clarity, even under direct sunlight.

UNISOC Miracle Gaming

Powered by the UNISOC Miracle Gaming Engine and reinforced with 10-Layer IceCool Cooling Technology, the SUPER 26 ULTRA delivers an exceptionally immersive gaming experience. This combination ensures smooth frame rates certified for titles like PUBG, ultra-fast touch response for precise control, and SDR-to-HDR visual enhancement for richer colors, sharper details, and clearer in-game scenes. At the same time, the Comfort System keeps the device temperature below 43°C even during intense play, allowing gamers to enjoy extended sessions without overheating. With this balance of power, speed, and thermal stability, the SUPER 26 ULTRA is the smart choice for mobile gamers at a highly competitive price.

Ultra Imaging and Advanced AI for Everyone

The SUPER 26 ULTRA boasts a 32MP front camera and a 50MP stabilized rear camera, enhanced by itel’s MASTER AI Imaging Engine 2.0 for crystal-clear snapshots in all lighting conditions. Exclusive features like XDR video recording and creative AI tools enable users to capture and edit content effortlessly.

In addition, powered by the UNISOC T7300, the SUPER 26 ULTRA introduces “Hi Sola” — an upgraded AI assistant — offering nearly 80% of efficient AI functionalities at a fraction of the cost. From AI imaging and real-time translation to voice assistance and creative editing, the device makes smart technology accessible to all.

Slim Design with All-Day Power and Smarter Connectivity

Despite its 6000mAh high-capacity battery, the SUPER 26 ULTRA maintains a remarkably slim 6.8-mm body, ensuring comfort without compromise. Users can enjoy extended battery life with the elegance of a lightweight design.

The device also supports NFC Touch Transfer for instant file sharing and UltraLink Free Call, enabling phone-to-phone voice and text communication even without network coverage — expanding connectivity beyond conventional limits.

With its blend of sleek design, exceptional rugged build quality, stable performance equipping UNISOC T7300 6nm processor, along with practical AI, itel Super 26 Ultra truly refine the value in budget-friendly smartphone, poised to become the new benchmark. For more information please visit: https://www.itel-life.com/.

About UNISOC

UNISOC is a global leader in chip design with over 20 years of expertise in the communications semiconductor industry. With a broad market presence spanning mobile phones, AIoT, automotive electronics, and other sectors, UNISOC empowers billions of users worldwide with smart connectivity. The company is dedicated to fostering shared growth with global customers, industries, and society, Innovating for a Better World.

About itel

Established over 15 years, itel is a Technology Empowerment Brand for masses. Adopting “Enjoy better life” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products to emerging markets consumers. In 2025, itel has expanded its presence in more than 80 emerging markets globally, including SSA, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Latin American. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, electronics accessories, home appliances, and lifestyle products. In 2024, it ranked No. 1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No. 1 feature phone brand.

