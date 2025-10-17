With the evolving digital landscape, the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) has never been more apparent. AI has redefined how Filipino lives are operating — from daily household chores to office tasks, it gives not just information but also convenience.

The same potentials are starting to be explored as well in the marketing field, and so the Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) will host the 54th National Marketing Conference (NMC) with the theme “AI-NABLED MARKETING: Artificial Intelligence Inside Out” on Oct. 23 at Hilton Manila, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

AI’s potential as an agent for progress has been overshadowed by confusion and being a potential threat to human capability. Hence, the forum aims to help Filipino marketers discover and understand AI’s potential while remaining human-centric.

“It is a call to action. We’re at a pivotal moment where technology and human creativity are converging in unprecedented ways.” Faye Arellano-Martinez, executive vice-president and director for NMC, said during the launch of this year’s conference. “The goal of this event is to really demystify AI and how it can be a powerful tool for enhancing and adapting our marketing strategies.”

For businesses, AI has become integral to their survival and growth. “The role of marketers today is no longer confined to creativity alone — it now requires mastery of data, technology, and consumer psychology,” the NMC’s Overall Chair Lucien Dy Tioco emphasized. “[AI] will not replace our creativity nor empathy. It will supercharge them and make things faster and easier for us, so we can focus on other strategic tasks.”

Bringing together entrepreneurs, marketers, and academics — the forum will feature international and local keynote speakers. Key conference sessions will cover: real-world applications for improving reach, personalization, and efficiency; leveraging neuroscience to decode Filipino consumer behavior and decision-making; and strategies that help brands stay ahead amidst disruption.

The 54th NMC will also include panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions that will focus on empowering Filipino businesses with tools, strategies, and insights to keep pace with the AI-driven economy.

“While the challenge of embracing AI is still there, it is our responsibility to impart wisdom and knowledge not only to our people, but also to our business partners, fellow marketers, and most especially, to our customer,” 2025 PMA President Ma. Cristina Llacer Oreta explained. “Hence, this year’s conference will be highlighted by our invited select key leaders who has the experience and ability to discuss the latest trends in AI marketing and how we can help our fellow Filipinos separate reality from virtual reality.”

Furthermore, the conference will also explore on how AI is redefining innovation and competition in marketing with confessionals from business owners who gained feat by using the technology.

Participants are expected to learn AI-driven neuromarketing strategies to enhance content, commerce, and customer experience.

For registration, inquiries, and partnerships, you can contact PMA Secretariat Lira Ligero through 0917-308-7877 or email at lira@philippinemarketing.net.ph.

