There’s simply no place like Manila, or so how the popular OPM song goes. The nation’s capital, home to more than 15 million people, possesses a unique charm and energy that is incomparable to any other city. It is also a place rich with both historical and new destinations that will enrich your mind and fill your heart (and tummy).

It doesn’t matter if you’re from the north or south, you can visit Manila’s most iconic spots with ease and comfort using the LRT-1! With 25 stations, it connects major cities including Quezon City, Caloocan, Manila, Pasay, and Parañaque. Embark on a quick weekend adventure and discover the best that Metro Manila can offer, one LRT-1 station at a time.

Take a stroll at the Pasig River Esplanade

See the Pasig River in a new light and enjoy scenic views of Manila’s historic infrastructures, including the Jones Bridge, when you visit the Pasig River Esplanade. Just a 10-minute walk from the LRT-1 Carriedo station, this urban development project features walkways, bike paths, and open spaces ideal for recreation and Instagram-worthy moments. Its location also provides easy access to other iconic landmarks in the area, such as Binondo and Escolta.

The Pasig River Esplanade offers an amazing sunset view over the city skyline, and at night, it is adorned with vibrant and colorful lights. There are also food stalls available with sitting areas where you can score quick bites, rest, and just enjoy the ambiance.

Connect with nature at Arroceros Forest Park

Dubbed as the “last lung” of Manila, the Arroceros Forest Park is a welcome reprieve amidst the city’s concrete jungle, and it’s only a few steps from the LRT-1 Central Terminal station. The park houses over 3,000 native trees of varying species, making it an ideal home or stopover for both local and migratory birds. The tree canopies help lower the ground temperature in the area, which enables visitors to walk comfortably in the park.

After checking out the meditation area, koi pond, and riverside walkway, head to the nearby Pekaps sa Gedli coffee shop for some drinks and snacks.

Experience a piece of history at Rizal Park

A 5-minute walk from the LRT-1 United Nations station will bring you to the historic Rizal Park, a must-visit whenever you find yourself in Manila. Here, you’ll often see families and groups having a picnic, watching the Musical Dancing Fountain show, or taking photos in front of the Jose Rizal National Monument. The park has recently undergone upgrades, making it an even better place to visit. If you wish to learn more about this landmark and its namesake, you can join free walking tours offered by the National Parks Development Committee.

Within the grounds of Rizal Park, you can also visit the National Museum Complex that houses the National Museum of Fine Arts, the National Museum of Anthropology, and the National Museum of Natural History.

Visit the newly renovated Manila Zoo

The Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden, popularly known as Manila Zoo, has undergone major rehabilitation in recent years, resulting in more modernized facilities and larger enclosures for animals. A 10-minute walk from the LRT-1 Quirino station, the zoo showcases both native wildlife, such as the Philippine Deer and the Philippine Palm Civet, and exotic species like the Siberian Tiger and African Lions.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online for convenience. You can view the entrance fees here. While it’s not allowed to bring food and bottled drinks inside the zoo, there are plenty of food stalls within the premises where you can fuel up and take a breather. Another tip: don’t forget to bring an umbrella when you visit!

Aside from these Manila spots, you can also reach other popular and fun destinations in nearby cities using the LRT-1. The iconic Baclaran Church (and market), for example, is just a footbridge climb away from the LRT-1 Redemptorist-Aseana station. The trending Parqal Mall and its 24-hour arcade are also just a 9-minute walk away from the station.

Explore new, exciting places and discover what adventures await with LRT-1 as your KasamBiyahe!

