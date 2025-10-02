In an era when “anyone can post, react, or go viral,” the printed word commanded the spotlight as the United Print & Multimedia Group (UPMG) gathered for its 3rd General Membership Meeting at the Kingsford Hotel Manila.

With the theme “The Credibility Advantage: How Print Builds Trust in a Digital World,” the September gathering united publishers, editors, advertisers, and industry leaders for a full day of dialogue on how trusted journalism can guide audiences through an age of information overload.

Framing the Day: Credibility as Cornerstone

UPMG President and Concurrent Assistant Vice President of the Journal Group of Publications, opened the program with a message that was both a celebration of print’s resilience and a challenge to uphold its standards. “It feels good to be gathered in this room with people who share a deep-seated belief in the power of the printed word,” she began, drawing immediate attention to the heart of the event.

Motomal acknowledged the swift rise of digital media but reminded everyone of print’s enduring role: “In this chaos, what does the reader yearn for? They yearn for an anchor. A source they can trust. When a person holds a newspaper or a magazine in their hands, they are holding a tangible commitment to journalism.”

She underscored that credibility remains the industry’s strongest currency: “This is why, even in the digital age, our role is more critical than ever. The future is a credible hybrid where print and digital can work together to build a complete, trustworthy media ecosystem.” Her remarks set a purposeful tone for the day, earning nods and quiet applause from a ballroom filled with veteran publishers and media practitioners.

Keynote Spotlight: Trust and Relevance in the Age of AI

The morning’s keynote came from Lucien C. Dy Tioco, Executive Vice President of the Philstar Media Group, titled “Trust and Relevance in the Age of AI.” Dy Tioco traced the arc of media transformation, recalling how the once “traditional” press now competes with algorithm-driven feeds.

“Fast forward to the present time, we now live entirely different from how we were 15 years ago,” he observed, noting how people scroll for headlines, binge shows, and check influencers for tips without a second thought. But with these conveniences came serious consequences. “Technology has brought a more toxic conversation on social media, strong political biases that breed divisiveness, bigger and bolder online scams, and worse of all, fake news to help distort public opinion,” he warned.

Generative AI, he added, is the next disruptor: “In just over a year, AI technology is quickly being applied in almost everything… We need to fight for our place NOW.”

Dy Tioco reaffirmed the value of print: “We write news with a journalistic edge. We curate news according to national importance. We create content to foster objectivity and calm. That is what the world needs right now. We need to exist because we fight for the truth.”

He highlighted the Philstar Media Group’s own multi-platform initiatives Nakakalocal: Love Local, Grow Global, Project KaLIKHAsan, She Slays, and READiscover, as proof that legacy media can innovate while preserving the integrity of the printed word.

Panel Dialogue: Building Credibility in the Age of Misinformation

The keynote flowed into a lively panel moderated by Angel Guerrero, Vice President of UPMG and Publisher of Adobo Magazine, with Lucien C. Dy Tioco and Jack Jacinto, Vice President for Public and Member Relations Group of the Pag-IBIG Fund. Their discussion tackled the industry’s most urgent challenge: sustaining trust amid a flood of misinformation.

Jacinto underscored the public sector’s reliance on credible outlets: “Our organization knows this and values credibility, which is why we support print.” The panel highlighted the meticulous processes behind print; fact-checking, rigorous editorial process, and context-rich reporting, as essential safeguards against fake news. They urged publishers to present a united front to policymakers, emphasizing that print’s permanence and credibility remain irreplaceable even as technology reshapes distribution.

Audience members engaged with thoughtful questions on integrating AI verification tools and expanding media-literacy programs, reinforcing a shared understanding: technology may change delivery, but the need for trustworthy content is timeless.

Afternoon Insights: Data, Narrative, and the Digital Battlefield

After a lively networking lunch and a lighthearted musical performance, the spotlight shifted to the science of narrative. Von Cruz and Bernz Soriano from The Nerve, a Manila-based narrative intelligence and data-forensics firm, demonstrated how their technology goes beyond social listening to trace how both authentic stories and misinformation move through digital ecosystems.

Their investigative platform maps influence networks and identifies the sources of viral falsehoods, insights that help newsrooms and advocacy groups respond swiftly and accurately. By showing how narrative forensics can complement traditional reporting, The Nerve’s presentation perfectly aligned with the day’s theme: combining data-driven innovation with journalism’s timeless commitment to credibility.

Recognizing Growth and Community

UPMG also celebrated its own progress. Vivienne Motomal presented the annual report, spotlighting new partnerships and achievements that strengthened the organization’s influence across the publishing sector.

Two new member organizations; Simpol.ph and Philippine Graphic, were officially inducted, bringing fresh energy and perspectives to the growing UPMG family.

The festivities continued with raffle draws and a warm welcome from Jericho Feliciano, Director of Sales of the Kingsford Hotel Manila, who commended UPMG’s dedication to responsible journalism and thanked participants for making the hotel a hub for meaningful dialogue.

Why This Gathering Matters

The event concluded with closing remarks from Roda Zabat, UPMG Auditor and Vice President for Sales and Marketing of The Manila Times, who captured the sentiment of the day: print is far from obsolete and is instead evolving into a powerful hybrid with digital platforms.

The 3rd UPMG General Membership Meeting ultimately affirmed that credibility is not just a legacy value but a living mandate for the industry’s future. Participants left Kingsford Hotel Manila inspired to defend the standards, verification, context, and accountability, that give journalism its authority, whether the story appears on paper or on a screen.

For UPMG, now representing a dynamic alliance of print and multimedia organizations, this third general membership meeting marked a pivotal moment: a reaffirmation that trust remains the ultimate competitive edge. By blending hard-earned credibility with forward-looking innovation, the Philippine print and multimedia industry signaled its resolve to remain a vital, truth-telling force in a digital age.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.