With the Philippines gaining momentum as one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies, the aviation sector is poised to take center stage at the 2025 Philippine Aviation Summit, happening on Oct. 8-9, 2025, at the Marriott Hotel Manila, Pasay City.

Organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA), the event will convene top government officials, industry leaders, regulators, and international stakeholders to explore the theme: “Steady Flight: Philippine Aviation into the Global Arena.”

The summit will address critical themes such as infrastructure development, public-private partnerships, foreign investment opportunities, regulatory reforms, workforce development, and aviation sustainability.

Among the confirmed speakers at the event are:

Hon. Christina Garcia Frasco, Secretary, Department of Tourism (DoT)

Hon. Jim Sydiongco, Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports, Department of Transportation (DoTr)

Samuel David, Country Manager for the Philippines, International Air Transport Association (IATA)

Kurt Edwards, Director-General, International Business Aviation Council (IBAC)

Joseph Alcazar, President, Clark International Airport Corp.

Atty. Carmelo L. Arcilla, Executive Director, Civil Aeronautics Board

Philippine Airlines joins the summit as Co-Presenter and Official Carrier, while Airbus also serves as Co-Presenter — both reaffirming their roles as key drivers of the country’s aviation growth and connectivity.

The summit is supported by a strong network of event partners, including the Department of Tourism, Department of Transportation, OnePH Aviation, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines, Cebu Pacific, and Skytrack Aviation Services — reflecting broad support from both the public and private sectors.

Furthermore, the summit comes at a pivotal time for the country’s aviation landscape. The Philippine aviation industry, now the second in ASEAN in terms of number of airports (90), is undergoing transformative change. With nine major airport projects in development and significant regulatory reforms — including full foreign ownership under the amended Public Service Act — momentum is building to position the Philippines as a regional aviation hub.

Notably, the Business and General Aviation (BGA) sector is also gaining ground, with a fleet of over 600 aircraft supporting industries such as energy, mining, and emergency response. Ongoing modernization efforts in air traffic management and airport infrastructure are expected to elevate operational standards and safety across the industry.

The 2025 Philippine Aviation Summit aims to unlock collaboration, investment, and innovation — paving the way for the Philippines to take flight as a leading aviation hub in Asia.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.