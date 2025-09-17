Cocolife, the biggest Filipino-owned stock life insurance company, is inviting you to the Alagang Cocolife Health and Wellness Forum on Sept. 19, 5:40 p.m. at The Alphaland Makati.

Learn the foundations of a healthy lifestyle from ou r esteemed speakers, Coach Dax Timbol, Coach Chance Vega RN, and Coach Shay Castillo, RND, CPT, and also be a part of the exclusive updates of the upcoming and exciting Cocolife Run Club activities!

Join us to know more about Cocolife’s newest products, Cocolife Kalinga and Cocolife Agapay! Also, don’t forget to download the Strava app and join the Alagang Cocolife Run Club to ensure your chance to win amazing prizes!

Only individuals 21 years old and above are eligible to join the Alagang Cocolife Health & Wellness Forum. Slots are limited to the first 150 registrants: Only individuals 21 years old and above are eligible to join the Alagang Cocolife Health & Wellness Forum. Slots are limited to the first 150 registrants: https://forms.gle/owTguAJN9mNrdsHLA

We encourage you to invite your clients, family, friends, and network to be part of this event.

We look forward to seeing you there!

