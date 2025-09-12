DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the country’s premier digital entertainment provider behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, proudly unveils its latest campaign video “Dating Gawi?.”

The launch showcases the company’s continued commitment to delivering safe, secure, and enjoyable entertainment experiences for Filipinos.

Rekindling connections through digital entertainment

The commercial tells the story of three longtime friends Miguel, Paolo, and Rico who reconnect after years apart. Once bound by shared laughter and camaraderie, they find themselves initially absorbed in their own screens. One friend finally breaks the ice with an invitation — “Oh ano… dating gawi?” — and soon the silence turns into familiar warmth and joy as they relive the timeless magic of being together.

“Dating Gawi?” highlights how DigiPlus platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone connect people across time and technology. As entertainment evolves from traditional games to digital platforms, DigiPlus plays a pivotal role in keeping these experiences safe and seamless, allowing customers to continuously level up their enjoyment.

Reliable customer service and transaction channels, online or offline

As part of providing best-in-class entertainment, DigiPlus champions its long-standing commitment to customer service and security. For nearly 30 years, the company has supported Filipino customers from physical operations to online platforms.

Users can expect 24/7 customer support and secure cash-in and withdrawal transactions through the official BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone apps (available on the App Store and Google Play), websites (bingoplus.com; arenaplus.ph; gzone.ph), and more than 130 BingoPlus stores nationwide.

“Our mission is to ensure every customer enjoys a safe and seamless digital entertainment experience, with 24/7 support always within reach,” said Pio Feliciano, DigiPlus Customer Service director. “With over 130 stores nationwide, we provide patrons with accessible, reliable service — an additional channel of support and assurance beyond our online platforms,” added Dennis Yaw, DigiPlus head of Offline Operations.

Dating gawi with DigiPlus

With DigiPlus, Filipinos can keep their “dating gawi” alive — be it cheering for sports, testing their skills, or enjoying classic bingo. On BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone official platforms, users are assured of safe and seamless experiences backed by a strong commitment to service and reliability.

