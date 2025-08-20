For the next two years, Far Eastern University’s (FEU) very own Dr. Reynold D. Agnes takes the lead as president of the Philippine Political Science Association (PPSA), a professional organization of political scientists, educators, and researchers established in 1962. As the first FEU alumnus to hold the position, Dr. Agnes carries the distinction with great purpose.

“The PPSA is composed of professionals, scholars, and groups from different universities, so the best approach is to consult with them and reconcile our positions toward the common good,” said Dr. Agnes, who believes consultative leadership is key to the association’s continued relevance.

Before being elected to the national post, Dr. Agnes served as the inaugural representative of PPSA’s National Capital Region cluster. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, his team mounted a national symposium and helped sustain the organization’s lecture caravans, crediting the success to the commitment of volunteers across the country. ‘The PPSA shall promote the discipline of political science in the country and the region,’ the organization’s mission states. Its vision: to be the leading institution for knowledge production and dissemination for the political science community and the public.

Dr. Agnes currently serves as a tenured faculty member at FEU’s Institute of Arts and Sciences, where he continues to emphasize the real-world value of political education. “As teachers, we are accountable to ourselves as much as we are accountable to our students and the community. Political education is indeed necessary nowadays,” he said. “Public service requires self-effacement.”

A trusted leader within and beyond the classroom

Whether in faculty meetings, student consultations, or national academic circles, Dr. Agnes has built a reputation as someone others can count on.

“I am a member of the PPSA. While I know a lot of people in PPSA, and Dr. Agnes was the one who included me in one of the recent activities,” shared Wayne Winter Uyseco, a fellow faculty member at FEU. Dr. Agnes’s ability to bring others in, whether to contribute to an event or collaborate on ideas, speaks to his openness and reliability. “He also throws out a lot of ideas to improve workflow,” Mr. Uyseco added. “He is very approachable and easy to get along with. He is able to start a conversation with anybody.”

The trust extends to academic mentorship. Mr. Uyseco recalled how a conversation with Dr. Agnes about his dissertation led to insights and data that proved pivotal. “Given his connections and experience, he easily helps others without thinking twice,” he said.

For student leaders like Jared Izek Mallillin, newly elected president of the FEU Political Science Society, Dr. Agnes is both a guide and a model of what a political science educator should be. “Through his unwavering support and deep commitment to our growth, he challenges us to think critically, dream boldly, and pursue our ambitions with confidence.”

As one who has served the PPSA in various capacities and contributed consistently to its growth, Dr. Agnes’s election as president is a well-deserved natural progression. Across roles, titles, and generations, he remains a steady, inspiring presence at the heart of the political science community.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.