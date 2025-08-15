In today’s fast-paced and rapidly changing work environment, health benefits are no longer considered perks. The link between productivity and healthcare has become clearer. With a demanding work environment, today’s workforces expect equivalent care. Health benefits are now perceived as essentials for an improved retention and overall business performance among workforces.

“When employees feel genuinely cared for, their loyalty and performance naturally grow,” Angelita Trinidad, first vice-president of the Customer Care Department at Cocolife, told BusinessWorld in an interview.

Acknowledging such value of healthcare to the workforce, ‎Cocolife has taken strides in making health program offerings human-centered, more inclusive, and more affordable for employers and employees alike.

Medical utilization previously leaned more towards reactive care, where employees sought treatment only when unwell. Cocolife, however, observes that this trend has changed.

Beyond basic hospitalization services, Filipino employees have now integrated preventive care into their priorities, as well as mental health support and utilizing digital health consultations for they have become more health-conscious than ever.

“Our desire is to help businesses use healthcare coverage as a strategic edge to improve productivity, satisfaction, and retention,” Ms. Trinidad said.

Since the healthcare market is cost-sensitive with unpredictable utilization behaviors, fast increasing medical inflation, provider rate disparities, and accessibility in underserved areas, Cocolife offers flexible and customizable plans to ensure a workforce’s needs, whether small- or large-scale. Plans range from comprehensive executive packages to essential benefits for rank-and-file employees that can be adjusted according to the client’s preferences, such as financial standing.

“At Cocolife, we recognize that every organization is unique, with its own set of needs and priorities,” Ms. Trinidad highlighted. “That’s why we strive to offer flexible HMO plans that can be thoughtfully adjusted to suit different employee groups and budgets. We believe in working alongside our clients to create options that fit their specific situations while maintaining access to important healthcare services.”

‎Furthermore, Cocolife acknowledges the challenges of small businesses in finding healthcare providers that fit their limited budget. It addresses such challenges with cost-effective entry-level options that do not compromise the essentials. These options include coverage for consultations, hospitalization, and emergency care.

“These entry-level plans are thoughtfully designed with optional add-ons, allowing small enterprises to offer meaningful benefits that support employee well-being — while staying aligned with their financial goals,” Ms. Trinidad said.

Cocolife couples these tailor-fit plans with broader and more efficient access to healthcare.

“To help ensure broader accessibility, we’ve been gradually expanding our provider network to include more primary and secondary healthcare facilities,” Ms. Trinidad said. “We also focus on improving our systems and digital tools, making it easier for both companies and employees to navigate the process, helping to manage costs without adding unnecessary complexity.”

This is to guarantee that members can access their services anytime, anywhere.

Additionally, with mental health services becoming a rising demand, Cocolife is increasingly integrating such services into their plans. These services include psychiatric consultations, counseling sessions, and stress management programs.

“We understand that health coverage is one of the top priorities of employees today, so we continuously enhance our offerings to reflect current healthcare trends — such as mental health support, digital healthcare access, and wellness programs,” Ms. Trinidad shared.

This commitment is reflected in Cocolife’s partnership with Doctors Anywhere, Hi-Doc and E-Konsulta, offering teleconsultation services available 24/7. Additionally, Cocolife’s telecommunication system for its Medical Helpline is significantly improved by its continued investments in advanced technology. Mobile app services, real-time LOA processing, and a digital member experience are also made available through the Cocolife Healthcare Virtual Card App. Cocolife notes that this is in alignment with national initiatives like PhilHealth’s mental health coverage being more standardized and universal.

Moreover, Cocolife seeks to further transform its digital services for a much more user-friendly interface that is appropriate for all ages.

‎These digital initiatives are testament to Cocolife’s commitment to making healthcare not only accessible, but also convenient in ways that reflect genuine care and compassion while being innovative.

“We are dedicated to transforming our digital platforms to deliver a seamless, user-friendly experience for all ages,” Ms. Trinidad shared. “At the same time, we are broadening our health and wellness programs, and introducing personalized care packages based on employee demographics and claims experience.”

“These efforts support our goal of keeping Cocolife Healthcare a reliable and strategic partner in the well-being of employees and their families,” Ms. Trinidad added.

With a mission to make healthcare inclusive and more aligned with the ever-changing needs of both businesses and employees, Cocolife is dedicated to making sure the Filipino workforce is well-sustained to remain productive.

For more information and inquiries, you can visit www.cocolife.com.

