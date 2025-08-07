Forum to tackle energy security, technological advancements, and policy developments

The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham Philippines) is proud to announce the 8th Annual AmCham Energy Forum, set to take place on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, at the Marriott Hotel Manila, Pasay City.

With the theme “ElevEIGHTing the Philippine Energy Sector: Navigating Conventional, Renewable, and Emerging Technologies and Developments in Achieving Energy Security,” this year’s forum aims to spotlight pressing challenges and breakthrough solutions for the country’s evolving energy landscape. The event will gather key policy makers, business leaders, and energy experts to discuss forward-looking strategies for national energy resilience and sustainability.

Among the key officials expected to headline the event are Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, representing the Senate of the Philippines; Secretary Sharon Garin of the Department of Energy; and Congressman Mark Cojuangco, chairman of the House Special Committee on Nuclear Energy. Their participation underscores the strong collaboration between the public and private sectors in shaping future energy policies.

Attendees can look forward to keynote presentations, policy updates, and engaging panel discussions that focus on conventional and renewable energy developments, investment opportunities, and the integration of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, forward markets, and nuclear power.

AmCham Philippines extends its sincere appreciation to the organizations and sponsors who have made this event possible. Our partner organizations include the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (CanCham), the Semiconductor & Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI), and the Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance, Inc. Our relationship builders are Aboitiz Power — Thermal Business Group, The Lantau Group, FirstGen, and GHD. We also thank our supportive partners: AGC Development Corporation, AIG Philippines Insurance, Inc., BDO, Black & Veatch, Green Tiger Markets, Reganosa, and Cargill BioIndustrial (FR3). Microsoft Philippines is a valued associate sponsor for this event.

Our Media Partners for this event are The Business Manual and BusinessWorld.

AmCham invites professionals, stakeholders, and decision-makers across the energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, and technology sectors to join this essential forum and be part of shaping the future of energy in the Philippines.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld's sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld's audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site.

