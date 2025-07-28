Step into Watami, the Philippines’ beloved Japanese casual dining destination where tradition meets innovation in every dish. Since opening its first Manila branch, Watami has become synonymous with warm hospitality, exquisite craftsmanship, and an approachable menu that invites diners to explore Japan’s rich culinary heritage — no passport required.

A Welcoming Ambiance

From the moment you enter, Watami’s interior charms with its modern minimalist design accented by natural wood, soft lighting, and lush greenery. Communal tables encourage shared moments over food, while intimate booths provide cozy corners for date nights or quiet catch-ups. Whether you’re gathering with friends or bringing the family, the restaurant’s relaxed vibe sets the stage for an unforgettable meal.

Menu Highlights

Watami’s chefs artfully balance tradition and creativity, sourcing premium ingredients to craft flavors that linger long after the last bite:

Yakiniku: Tender, marinated beef slices seared tableside to smoky perfection — grill your way to yakiniku bliss.

Creative Skewers: A playful parade of flavors — from miso-glazed mushroom to teriyaki chicken — skewered for maximum taste.

Salmon Taco Aburi: Fresh salmon torched to a light char, nestled in a crisp wonton shell with zesty avocado cream.

Grilled Mackerel: Wild-caught mackerel, simply seasoned and flame-grilled, delivering rich umami with every flaky bite.

Pepper Beef Rice Stone Pot: Sizzling pepper-kissed beef over steaming rice, finished with a drizzling of savory sauce for ultimate comfort.

Salmon Miso Roll: Delicate salmon wrapped around creamy rice, drizzled with savory miso sauce for a blissful ocean-kissed bite.

Beef Rice Stone Pot: Sizzling to perfection — tender beef, peppery heat, and fluffy rice served in a hot stone pot for bold flavor in every bite.

Elevated Experience

Complement your meal with handcrafted mocktails, sake flights, or Japanese craft beers. Don’t miss Watami’s seasonal specials — like Sakura-themed desserts in spring or spicy miso bowls during cooler months — that showcase the chefs’ inventive flair.

Commitment to Quality

Watami takes pride in sustainability, partnering with local farmers and fisheries to ensure each ingredient meets rigorous freshness standards. This farm-to-table ethos not only supports Filipino communities but also guarantees every dish bursts with authentic flavor.

Join the Celebration of Japanese Hospitality

With multiple branches across Metro Manila and beyond, Watami Japanese Casual Restaurant invites you to experience genuine omotenashi — Japanese hospitality that anticipates your needs and treats you like family. Whether you crave comforting classics or crave-worthy innovations, let Watami be your go-to haven for Japanese cuisine in the Philippines.

Visit Watami today and discover why every meal here feels like coming home.

