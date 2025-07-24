Superapp activates urgent aid, welfare assistance, and donation drives for driver-partners and displaced families

Grab Philippines and MOVE IT have launched a comprehensive disaster relief and community support initiative following the devastation caused by the intensified southwest monsoon, which has displaced thousands and disrupted livelihoods across several regions in Luzon.

The initiative spans immediate aid and longer-term recovery support for Grab’s ecosystem of drivers, delivery partners, merchants, and consumers, and is being rolled out in close coordination with local government units and national agencies.

Grab Philippines Managing Director Ronald Roda shares, “Our hearts go out to the communities hardest hit by this week’s inclement weather. At Grab, we believe our role as a platform goes beyond connecting services — it means showing up when it matters most.”

“We are fully mobilized to support our partners and the broader public in this time of need. Through targeted financial assistance, medical support, and relief coordination, we aim to help affected Filipinos recover safely and swiftly,” adds Mr. Roda.

Support for Driver and Delivery-Partners

As part of its response, Grab and MOVE IT have reactivated their GrabCare and MOVE IT Malasakit programs to extend financial and welfare support to affected driver- and rider-partners. Key assistance includes:

Calamity Assistance: A one-time financial grant provided to eligible partners whose vehicles — cars or motorcycles — have been damaged as a direct result of the typhoon and severe flooding.

Medical and Hospitalization Support: In partnership with Cocolife, Grab is covering emergency room and hospitalization expenses due to typhoon-related incidents at accredited hospitals.

Loan Repayment Holiday: A temporary moratorium on microloan repayments for qualified drivers operating in Metro Manila, Baguio, and Pampanga, providing immediate financial relief in heavily affected urban areas.

Additionally, Grab’s Emergency Response Unit (ERU) — an in-house rapid-response team trained for on-ground crisis support — remains on heightened alert. The ERU is working closely with emergency services to respond to incidents involving Grab partners or passengers during the typhoon’s aftermath.

Ongoing Relief Coordination and Community Support

Grab has also begun preparations for the second phase of its disaster response. These include:

Coordination with various LGUs for upcoming relief operations and clean-up drives

Continued monitoring of on-ground conditions to evolve response and recovery programs based on emerging needs

Furthermore, Grab Philippines has reactivated its GrabBayanihan program — a GrabRewards redemption initiative that enables users to convert their points into donation vouchers supporting McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen and World Vision. Vouchers valued at P20, P50, and P100 may now be redeemed for as low as 60, 150, and 300 GrabRewards Points, respectively. Through this initiative, Grab aims to help scale food relief and community support programs of its partner organizations for families affected in need of assistance.

Sustaining a Broader Commitment to Resilience and Nation-Building

Grab’s disaster relief mobilization is part of its broader commitment to national resilience and inclusive progress — particularly for platform workers, small businesses, and underserved communities.

The company remains engaged with public sector partners and community organizations to explore further ways in which the platform can support sustainable recovery, economic stability, and public welfare following natural disasters.

“We see ourselves not just as a technology provider, but as a partner to the nation — one that responds, supports, and stands alongside Filipinos in times of great need,” Mr. Roda added.

