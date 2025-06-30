GT Capital Holdings, Inc. (GT Capital) is pleased to report the highly successful 100% sell-out of commercial lots at Riverpark North in General Trias, Cavite by Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG) as of May 2025. FNG is a joint venture between GT Capital’s wholly-owned property subsidiary Federal Land, Inc. (Federal Land) and Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. At Riverpark North, the joint venture sold parcels ranging from 1,000 to 2,600 square meters that will be developed into office, retail, and other mixed-use facilities.

The acquisition of these commercial lots reflects foresight and strategic positioning by certain investors ahead of the completion of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) interchange. This completion maximizes future connectivity and commercial potential. The sale of commercial lots is also expected to soon usher business activity and advance the growth of the Riverpark township.

“We commend FNG for the successful 100% sale of its commercial lots at Riverpark North, a significant milestone that not only strengthens our business portfolio but also unlocks new opportunities for development and economic activity in the area,” said GT Capital Senior Vice-President and Investor Relations Head Jose B. Crisol, Jr. “This milestone reflects our continued commitment to creating long-term value for our stakeholders and contributing to the growth of the communities we serve,” Mr. Crisol continued.

Given the encouraging take-up of commercial lots, a second phase is expected to be launched within the second quarter of 2026 in time for the completion of the CALAX interchange, the UNIQLO Logistics Facility, and the new SM City General Trias. With these strategic developments, GT Capital is optimistic that FNG will be a key player in solidifying Cavite’s position as a rising investment destination.

“We are thrilled to see such strong interest in Riverpark’s Central Business District,” said FNG President Thomas F. Mirasol. “We share the vision of our clients in the nearterm potential of General Trias and Cavite as a growth hub and commercial center, and we are already preparing to deliver more innovations within the township.”

Beyond commercial, Riverpark also champions lifestyle and residential growth. Yume at Riverpark, FNG’s award-winning Japan-inspired residential enclave, continues to draw interest from discerning homebuyers seeking thoughtfully designed homes in a vibrant, well-connected township. The community is preparing to unveil its houseand-lot product within the year, featuring five home designs by renowned firm, Lor Calma & Partners. Inspired by different life stages, these houses will feature Japanese design elements, while adapting to Filipino lifestyles and preferences. From future-ready infrastructure to green spaces and walkable living, Riverpark is gearing up to be a major Cavite destination.

Federal Land’s deliberate shift to horizontal projects resulted in strong reservation sales of P5.9 billion in the first quarter, up 49%. Apart from the full sell-out of Riverpark North Commercial Lots, this was driven by strong take-up at other strategic developments, particularly at The Seasons Residences in BGC, Taguig and Phase One of the Hartwood Village in Biñan, Laguna.

