Forest Lake Development Inc. recently staged its 11th National Sales Convention at Dusit Thani Mactan, Cebu, a two-day event that celebrated a landmark 2024 for the company that saw national expansion, the launch of flagship programs, and over ₱3.8 billion in sales.

Held on April 24 and 25, Forest Lake brought together top-performing sales leaders, award-winning agents, executives, board members, employees, premier investors, and bank partners to commemorate an incredible year for the developer. In an altogether celebratory mood, esteemed guests reminisced on Forest Lake’s key milestones such as the official launch of Libre Burol in Central Luzon, North Luzon, and Visayas; the expansion to Zamboanga North and Kidapawan; the opening of the Forest Lake Chapel in Iloilo; and the ever-growing presence of Premier Investors and new bank partners.

“This convention marks a year of strategic growth — not only with record-breaking sales, but in operations that continue to align with the evolving needs of Filipino families. From expanding our footprint through new park developments in Zamboanga North and Kidapawan, to offering Libre Burol across Luzon and the Visayas, we are deepening our commitment to Total Memorial Care,” said Alfred Xerez-Burgos III, President and CEO of Forest Lake.

“Our teams, sellers, and partners have helped drive this momentum. The success of 2024 is a result of concerted efforts across sales, product innovation, and service delivery — ensuring Forest Lake’s stature as the most trusted name in memorial care,” Xerez-Burgos III added.

The two-day event culminated in a grand Gala Night that featured the one and only Gary Valenciano, who, together with Maneuvers Ignite, brought his one-of-a-kind swagger to the festivities. Mr. Pure Energy entertained the crowd of over 480 guests, which included Forest Lake’s Premier Investors and bank partners who attended the event for the very first time. The presence of these stakeholders highlighted the increasing number of people willing to expand their portfolio with Forest Lake, a move that, in turn, signals the deepening confidence of investors in Forest Lake’s consistent performance, stability, and vision.

Still, going beyond premium entertainment, awards, and special guests, the night was truly made special by how it stood as a powerful reminder of Forest Lake’s long-term vision: to deliver meaningful, accessible, and dignified memorial care services to every Filipino family nationwide.

“More than touting the numbers, we are commemorating the legacy we continue to build — one rooted in compassion, dignity, and service. Forest Lake’s journey is a reflection of the lives we touch and the communities we serve. This convention is a tribute to the people behind that legacy — our teams, our clients, and our partners — who make our mission of meaningful memorial care a lasting reality,” said Alfred Xerez-Burgos Jr., Chairman of Forest Lake Development, Inc.

As Forest Lake forges ahead in 2025 and beyond, the industry leader remains committed to its objective of bringing Total Memorial Care to all Filipino families across the country.

About Forest Lake Development Inc.

Forest Lake Development Inc. is the Philippines’ leading developer of memorial parks, offering Total Memorial Care (TMC) services including Libre Burol and the Forest Lake Premier Investment Program. With branches across the nation, Forest Lake continues its mission to provide dignified memorial care services throughout the country, creating “A Better Place” for Filipino families.

For more information, follow Forest Lake on social media:

Facebook: @forestlakememorialparks

Instagram: @forestlakememorialparks

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.