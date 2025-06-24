Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) celebrates its 3rd anniversary, spotlighted by the launch of the all-new Hyundai KONA Hybrid at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater, BGC, Taguig City.

The Hyundai KONA first made its global debut in Seoul, South Korea in 2017, and made its way to the Philippine roads in 2018. This nameplate has acquired numerous awards globally as it progressed over the years, proving an exceptional reputation in the Hyundai lineup.

With the reintroduction of the brand’s iconic nameplates, HMPH will offer more options that will cater to the versatile needs and demands of the Filipino market. The return of the KONA in the PH roster further fortifies the presence of Hyundai in the country.

The second-generation Hyundai KONA is built for the passion-driven. While it retains its reputable character in supporting the active lifestyle of consumers, the all-new model comes with new features and conveniences, promising an exciting experience for those who are looking for more meaningful drives as they pursue their daily grind.

The all-new KONA has been upgraded for those who want to make a statement on the road. This sleek eye-catcher sports a revamped, future-oriented exterior led by its aerodynamic design. The fascia features a signature LED horizon lamp and 3D garnishes on the front bumper, which have been a signature in Hyundai’s latest designs. Furthermore, the Hybrid Premium variant is fitted with 18-inch, two-tone alloy wheels and a wheel arch cladding which emphasize the KONA’s rugged and unique SUV look. It also comes with a power sunroof and roof rail, increasing its appeal.

Under the hood, this subcompact Hybrid SUV is powered by a 1.6 Hybrid engine, mated to a 6-speed Dual Clutch Transmission with 141 Ps of power and 144 Nm of torque. This is paired with Smart Regenerative Braking and e-Motion Drive features to ensure smooth performance and handling.

The interior of the all-new KONA is thoughtfully designed as a ‘living space,’ carrying several features that provide its user with comfort and convenience. It has a contemporary cabin featuring a driver-centric cockpit with a floating dual 12.3-inch panoramic instrument cluster and infotainment display, electronic shift-by-wire system and 8-way power adjust driver seat. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard in the KONA, as well as a wireless charging pad with a built-in cooling fan and Type-C USB ports. The front row passengers can enjoy an open console storage with rotating cup holders for better convenience, and comfortable second-row seats which are fold-flat compatible providing as flexible cargo space of up to 1,241L. A Smart Power Tailgate, which can be customized according to the user’s preferred height opening, allowing a more personalized experience for the user, is also present.

Safety is also enhanced through the Hyundai SmartSense, Hyundai’s suite of advance driver assistance systems (ADAS) that identify potential hazards for added peace of mind. This includes features like Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist, among others. It’s also equipped with Blind Spot View Monitor and Surround View Monitor for optimal driver visibility.

Through the launch of the all-new KONA, HMPH expands its Hybrid line following the variant introductions of the SANTA FE, TUCSON, and ELANTRA.

The all-new KONA is available in two variants:

KONA 1.6 HEV GLS 6DCT — Php1,528,000.00

KONA 1.6 HEV Premium 6DCT — Php1,688,000.00

It comes in five colors, namely Neoteric Yellow, Atlas White, Abyss Black Pearl, Cyber Gray, and Meta Blue Pearl. Interested customers can inquire about the all-new KONA at their nearest Hyundai dealerships.

To learn more, visit https://www.hyundai.com/ph/en/find-a-car/kona/highlights. Stay updated with Hyundai through @HyundaiMotorPhilippines on Facebook and Instagram.

