As the Chinese proverb says, “The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second best time is now.”

That wisdom underpins Villar Land Holding Corp.’s long standing strategy—acquiring overlooked and oftentimes undervalued idle land before demand peaks, staging a mix of phased developments to ensure early profits and recurring revenues, financing growth prudently, and eventually delivering tangible returns for its stakeholders.

Strategic acquisitions

Through decades of strategic acquisitions, publicly listed Villar Land has built a formidable landbank—its crown jewel being Villar City, a 3,500-hectare estate straddling southern Metro Manila and Cavite. Major infrastructure projects—from the Laguna Expressway and C-5 South Link to the planned LRT and commuter-rail extensions—have turned these once peripheral tracts into tomorrow’s commuter corridors.

Connectivity gains have since fueled brisk pre-selling of residential communities in Villar City, spurred commercial leasing inquiries, and ignited early demand for mixed-use developments. By securing these strategic sites decades ago, Villar Land now enjoys an edge in a growth corridor that has begun benefiting from rising land values, dwindling developable land in the metro, and a steady influx of residents and businesses.

Commercial lots

The rising prominence of Villar City is aptly reflected in its commercial lot pricing, a reliable barometer of land values.

At present, Villar City’s commercial lots are still competitive, relative to those in the more established nearby districts. For instance, commercial lot prices within Villar City’s Innovation District starts at P345,000 per sqm, below Filinvest City’s prices which range from P396,000 per sqm to P592,000 per sqm. Commercial lot prices in Ayala Land’s Cerca Alabang meanwhile stood at P420,000 per sqm. These comparable rates validates Villar Land’s fair-value revisions, mirroring actual transaction values in the market.

It should be noted that Villar City is still an emerging nexus for economic, lifestyle, cultural, and leisure activities. This leaves room for capital appreciation given the ongoing and upcoming developments that will enhance connectivity, introduce new commercial hubs and lifestyle centers, and attract institutional-grade tenants—transforming underutilized plots into vibrant mixed-use districts and unlocking further upside for early investors.

For instance, infrastructure enhancements—like the Villar Avenue, which serves as the main thoroughfare connecting all districts in Villar City, the Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX), and other future developments such as an integrated LRT system and Bus Rapid Transit network—are all poised to improve connectivity and convenience.

Villar Land has also announced, launched, and opened landmark developments since this megalopolis’ official launch in 2023.

Among them is the 118-ha mixed-use estate called Forresta and the Forresta Cafe, which opened early 2024. Upcoming developments—such as The Stadium at Villar City, an 18-hole championship golf course designed in partnership with Curley-Wagner Golf Design, and strategic collaborations like the University of the Philippines-Dasmariñas campus—highlight the megacity’s focus on deepening its role as a hub for sports, education, leisure and investment. Activities like fun runs, car-free Sundays and bike trails further reflect Villar City’s push for healthier, more connected communities.

For both homebuyers and investors, Villar Land clearly offers scale, strategic timing, and proven execution. And with Villar City, it is poised to maximize its landbank to create new prime growth corridors that can fuel progress, and deliver real and durable value.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.