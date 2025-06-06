In support of digital inclusion and grassroots empowerment, Globe donated ten refurbished laptops to several barangays in Bohol to start off their digitalization journey and adoption of eGovernance.

The laptops will support the work of the Lupon Tagapamayapa, a barangay-based group tasked with helping the community resolve disputes peacefully. By shifting from typewriters to laptops, the Lupon can reduce manual errors, keep digital records rather than hardcopies for convenience, send and receive documents via email, and store important files securely. It’s a small shift that can make day-to-day processes smoother and help barangay officers focus on what matters most.

The turnover was recently held at the Bohol Provincial Capitol in Tagbilaran City, where Board Member Benjie Arcamo—representing Vice Governor Tita Baja—delivered the keynote address. He was joined by 1st District Board Member Aldner Damalerio, Liga ng mga Barangay President Romulo Cepedoza, and Globe Vice President for External Affairs Patrick Gloria.

Both BM Arcamo and Cepedoza expressed appreciation to Globe and BM Damalerio for their steadfast support in advancing ICT development across the province. Barangay Captain Joseph Sagaral of San Isidro, Tagbilaran City, also shared a heartfelt message on behalf of all the beneficiaries.

The recipient barangays are San Isidro in Tagbilaran City; Sto. Rosario in Antequera; Guiwanon in Tubigon; Canapnapan in Corella; Dangay in Albur; Sta. Cruz in Calape; Cogon Norte in Loon; Magsija in Balilihan; Triple Union in Catigbian; and Municipality of Cortes.

“This initiative is part of Globe’s ongoing efforts to create a #GlobeOfGood by enabling communities through technology. We recognize the vital role of the Lupon Tagapamayapa in maintaining peace and order at the grassroots level, and we are proud to support them with tools that improve access, accuracy, and efficiency,” said Patrick Gloria, Vice President for External Affairs of Globe.

Board Member Arcamo welcomed the support, noting, “This contribution from Globe will directly improve how our barangay peace councils carry out their duties. Access to these resources helps formalize their work and enhances the services they provide to the public.”

Sourced through Globe’s sustainability programs—which promote electronic waste reduction by extending the life and value of digital devices—the initiative also supports the province’s Strategic Change Agenda under Governor Aris Aumentado, advancing digital inclusion and community resilience within the Bohol Island UNESCO Global Geopark and Regenerative Island framework.

Globe remains committed to nation-building by expanding access to digital tools, supporting inclusive development, and enabling community resilience through technology-driven solutions.

To learn more about Globe’s sustainability and community programs, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability#gref.

