TikTok Shop marked a major milestone with the Summit Pilipinas 2025 on May 19, with the theme “Empowering Growth through Tailored Business Solutions.” Held at Shangri La the Fort in Bonifacio Global City, the event served as a platform to introduce enhancements to TikTok Shop’s seller tools and programs.

“Summit Pilipinas 2025 was a dedicated space for our partners, creators, merchants, and community to celebrate the success they’ve had on the platform. It was also an avenue for us to share new knowledge that they can use to help grow and scale their businesses within TikTok Shop,” TikTok Shop Marketing Lead Franco Aligaen said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

Attended by around 800 commercial partners, creators, and sellers, the summit introduced some key updates aimed at driving greater revenue for businesses, providing more value for customers, and creating a powerful engine for brands to utilize on the platform.

“Our Shipping Fee, Bonus Cashback, and Mega Discount programs have been around for a while, but during the summit, we reintroduced these to have a more positive compounding effect for our partners. These include increased savings, but also increased traffic and visibility for those who engage in the program,” Mr. Aligaen said.

TikTok Shop as a launchpad

Throughout the years, TikTok Shop has been a constant advocate for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), endeavoring for these businesses to reach a wider audience and grow their businesses through the platform.

“TikTok Shop has been a launchpad for a lot of MSMEs. They’ve used our tools like livestream selling, short-form videos, and also affiliate marketing to grow and scale their businesses. Some of these examples are also winners from our recent TikTok Shop Awards, ” Mr. Aligaen explained.

One winner is Drip and Bites, which was awarded “Inspiring MSME of the Year”. Drip and Bites is a homegrown brand that saw success on the platform by leveraging TikTok Shop’s livestream selling and short-form video tools.

Education, empowerment and safety

Aside from its tools and programs, TikTok Shop has made sure that its platform is accessible for sellers with varying levels of digital literacy by providing a simple onboarding process paired with step-by-step guides. Additionally, the company has set up a dedicated seller support team to provide operational assistance and technical guidance for its merchant partners.

“When it comes to education, training, and also empowerment, we have some partnerships. One example is ‘Unlad Lokal’ with the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry). Under this partnership, we do a road show in key cities to train MSMEs to get their start within TikTok Shop and, most especially, within the digital landscape,” Mr. Aligaen noted.

As part of its safety efforts, the brand has launched other programs like the IP Bootcamp, in partnership with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) to help brands and rights owners better understand their intellectual property rights.

“Trust is absolutely essential to what we’re building on TikTok Shop. That’s why at every level, we invest in things like product verification, seller vetting, policy enforcement, and also consumer protection initiatives. This allows us to create an environment for both sellers and also buyers to feel confident whenever they use the TikTok Shop platform”,” Mr. Aligaen added.

The 6.6 Sale

As TikTok Shop continues to build a trusted and MSME-friendly e-commerce space, it also gears up for one of its biggest annual events—the 6.6. Bonggang Birthday Sale—offering both sellers and buyers an opportunity to engage in a high-visibility, high-reward shopping experience from June 2-6.

“This coming 6.6. Bonggang Birthday Sale, I’m encouraging our merchants to participate, to enjoy increased traffic and also visibility during this campaign period,” Mr. Aligaen said. “And for our customers, this is an exciting time to discover new products, amazing deals through our live streaming, and also custom short-form videos.”

TikTok Shop’s 6.6 Bonggang Birthday Sale runs from June 2-6. Customers can enjoy up to 100% free shipping and free returns, P66 Brand Fiesta deals, and daily WOW Sulit Flash offers.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

