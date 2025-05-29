NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

JUNE 25, 2025 / 2:00 P.M.

Please be advised that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of NATIONAL REINSURANCE CORPORATION OF THE PHILIPPINES (the “Company”) will be held on June 25, 2025, Wednesday, at 2:00 p.m., at the Kawayan Ballroom, 4F The City Club, Alphaland Makati Place,7232 Ayala Avenue Extension, Makati City, with the following agenda:

Call to Order Proof of Notice of Meeting and Certification of Quorum Approval of Minutes of Previous Stockholders’ Meeting held on June 26, 2024 Management Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Ratification of All Acts of the Board of Directors and Officers during the Preceding Year Election of Directors Re-election of Mr. Medel T. Nera as Independent Director Other Matters Adjournment

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2025 are entitled to notice of, to attend, and to participate in this year’s Annual Meeting. Stockholders who are unable to attend the Annual Meeting in person may execute a proxy or vote in absentia.

Proxy

Proxies must be submitted and addressed to the attention of the Corporate Secretary at the 31st Floor BPI-Philam Life Makati, 6811 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, Philippines or via email at asm@nat-re.com not later than 3:00 p.m. on or before June 15, 2025.

A proxy executed by a corporation shall be in the form of a board resolution duly certified by the Corporate Secretary or in a proxy form executed by a duly authorized corporate officer accompanied by a Corporate Secretary’s Certificate quoting the board resolution authorizing the said corporate officer to execute the proxy. Validation of proxies shall be held on June 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the principal office of the Corporation.

Voting in Absentia

Stockholders who intend to vote in absentia must submit the requirements by email at asm@nat-re.com or at the registration portal. Please refer to this link for the list of requirements – https://www.nat-re.com/investor-relations/annual-stockholders-meeting/#rvj.

The link for the online voting facility will be emailed to the concerned stockholders after the Company has validated the submitted requirements. Stockholders may cast their votes in absentia from May 28, 2025, until 11:00 a.m. of June 25, 2025.

On-site Registration

To avoid any inconvenience in registering your attendance at the meeting, you or your duly designated proxy, are required to bring this Notice, and any identification documents containing a photograph and signature, such as a passport, driver’s license, or any government-issued identification. Registration starts at exactly 1:00 p.m. and will close at 2:00 p.m. on June 25, 2025.

Copies of the Notice of the Meeting, Definitive Information Statement, and other related documents in connection with the annual meeting may be accessed through the company’s website and through the PSE Edge portal at https://edge.pse.com.ph.

For any concerns, please reach us through asm@nat-re.com.

For complete information on the Company’s annual meeting, please visit www.nat-re.com/investor-relations/annual-stockholders-meeting.

May 22, 2025, Makati City, Metro Manila.

Access to Notice of Meeting, Agenda Items and Explanation of Agenda Items, Proxy Form, Sample Secretary Certificate, Definitive Information Statement, Management

Report, Financial Statements, SEC Form 17A and Minutes of Stockholders’ Meeting dated June 26, 2024 can be downloaded by scanning the QR code provided herewith.

Likewise, you may also download it from the Company’s website by clicking this link https://www.nat-re.com/investor-relations/annual-stockholders-meeting/#files.

Electronic copies of the same documents are also available at the PSE Edge.

For the Board of Directors,

(Original Signed)

NOEL A. LAMAN

Corporate Secretary

