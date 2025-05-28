Smart, the country’s telecommunications giant, has teamed up with JuanHand, the country’s leading fintech lending app, to enhance connectivity for Filipinos nationwide.

The landmark partnership will allow Pinoys to load their Smart prepaid phones on credit. Gone are the days when you need cash to load. With the Smart x JuanHand collab, simply download JuanHand, apply for a loan, and once approved, click the mobile top-up icon and load your Smart prepaid account. It’s that easy.

“This collaboration with JuanHand is perfectly aligned with Smart’s drive to keep expanding access to our services. By integrating our prepaid load offerings with JuanHand’s digital lending platform, we are making connectivity more accessible to our subscribers,” said Lloyd Manaloto, First Vice-President at Smart.

As Smart continues to expand its network, this partnership is expected to further enhance the customer experience by providing added value and innovative services. For JuanHand, this collaboration will not only boost user engagement but also solidify its position as a leading fintech provider that prioritizes user convenience.

“We are excited to partner with Smart to provide our users the ability to load their prepaid account on credit. This ‘Load Now, Pay Later’ partnership underscores our commitment to enhance the digital connectivity of Pinoys, whenever they need it most,” said Francisco Roberto Mauricio, CEO of JuanHand.

JuanHand, operated by WeFund Lending Corp., has disbursed over P45 billion in loans to more than 15 million registered users. With minimal requirements and approval as fast as 5 minutes, JuanHand remains committed to making financial services accessible and reliable for every Filipino.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.