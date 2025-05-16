Whoscall, a global anti-scam application, has partnered with Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) and RCBC Bankard Services Corp. — two financial institutions under the Yuchengco Group of Companies — to enhance mobile security and protect customers from scam calls and SMS scams that affect the online banking experience for RCBC depositors and credit card holders.

During the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Gogolook’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Manwoo Joo emphasized the growing need to rebuild trust in digital communication.

“Our mission is to empower users with full confidence in every digital interaction,” Mr. Joo shared. “A few decades ago, answering phone calls was a normal part of life — people even looked forward to it. But today, there’s noticeable hesitation, even when businesses like RCBC are trying to reach their customers.”

“This hesitation stems from a lack of trust, and that’s where we step in. Our goal is to equip users, especially Filipinos, with the tools they need to identify and verify potential threats ahead of time. We want to provide a protective shield so they can enjoy the digital world with peace of mind,” Mr. Joo explained.

Mr. Joo further emphasized that the partnership goes beyond a simple business agreement.

“This is about making a real difference in the Philippine banking sector through technology. I’m genuinely excited about the impact we can have,” Mr. Joo said.

Gogolook, the leading global TrustTech company, is the developer of the Whoscall app.

As part of the collaboration, RCBC and RCBC Credit Card holders will receive free access to Whoscall Premium Basic.

This subscription includes automated features like automated call blocking of identified scam calls according to it’s global anti-scam database, automatic update of its database, and auto-scanning of any links from text messages and detection of scam images.

Lito Villanueva, Executive Vice-President and Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer at RCBC, highlighted the importance of cybersecurity in the bank’s innovation efforts.

“One thing I want to emphasize is that this initiative is deeply embedded in the bank’s core mission, particularly in promoting cybersecurity, cyber hygiene, and cyber resiliency among our users,” Mr. Villanueva said.

“At RCBC, we recognize that as digital financial services continue to evolve, so do the threats that come with them… Gogolook’s cutting-edge AI-driven scam and fraud detection, and scam prevention tools align seamlessly with RCBC’s vision of fostering a safer, more inclusive digital economy,” Mr. Villanueva added.

Arniel Vincent B. Ong, President and CEO of RCBC Bankard Services Corp., stated, “We highly value the trust of our cardholders and are committed to protecting them from fraud. By integrating Whoscall’s advanced technology into our services, we reinforce our dedication to safeguarding our over 1.3 million RCBC Credit Card holders from fraudulent activity. This initiative enhances the security of their transactions and aims to foster a greater sense of trust in digital financial interactions.”

Gogolook Philippines Country Head Mel Migriño said the partnership is an important step toward helping RCBC customers and advancing the broader cybersecurity landscape in the Philippines.

“This partnership between Whoscall and RCBC not only benefits Filipino customers by protecting them from scam and fraud attempts but also contributes to strengthening the country’s cybersecurity framework — especially in addressing threats that target online banking users,” Ms. Migriño said.

Additionally, RCBC and RCBC Credit Card hotline numbers will be whitelisted and verified on Whoscall, ensuring that calls from these official numbers are clearly marked and easily recognizable when received by Whoscall users.

This aims to enhance call credibility and reduce the risk of fraud from impersonation or spoofing.

The partnership, which took place at Yuchengco Centre in BGC Taguig City, also includes joint public information campaigns to raise awareness about common scam tactics and promote safer communication practices.

These campaigns will be rolled out across various digital platforms, including in-app notifications, online content, and customer outreach programs.

