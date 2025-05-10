In an era where fast and reliable connectivity is no longer a luxury but a necessity, Delfin Angelo “Buds” C. Wenceslao is redefining what it means to build an intelligent, connected city.

As President and CEO of D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc., Wenceslao sees digital infrastructure as an absolute necessity to urban development, as essential as roads and utilities.

His commitment to integrating advanced connectivity solutions in his projects, particularly Aseana City— a 107-hectare mixed-use district along Manila Bay envisioned as the Philippines’ premier entertainment and lifestyle hub— has earned him the Connectivity Visionary Award in Globe’s inaugural Connectivity Champions initiative.

The award recognizes real estate developers who advocate for connectivity as a basic service, implement internet-ready infrastructure, and support policy reforms.

“Our vision for Aseana City is to create a connected urban space where technology enhances the quality of life of our residents. From digital homes, and innovative office buildings, to real-time traffic management and energy-saving systems, we want residents to experience the benefits of connectivity in their daily lives. Our goal is a city that is not only smart but also centered on the needs and well-being of its people,” he shared.

Building an intelligent city, he added, requires an ecosystem that prioritizes seamless communication, digital access, and modern infrastructure. The importance of this approach became even clearer during the pandemic when connectivity proved to be a lifeline.

“By investing in resilient and inclusive connectivity infrastructure today, we ensure that these benefits are accessible to everyone, creating a healthier, more efficient, and convenient environment for the future,” Wenceslao said.

As a developer, he also understands the value of strong partnerships to meet evolving consumer needs.

“Connectivity is a non-negotiable requirement for tenants and customers. A strong telco partner like Globe helps us deliver on this expectation by providing robust and scalable solutions and ensuring that our developments remain attractive and competitive,” he noted.

A Master of Science in Real Estate Development (MSRED) graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Wenceslao continues to drive urban development, highlighting the important role infrastructure and technology play in creating connected, resilient communities.

He recently served as a Global Governing Trustee of the Urban Land Institute (ULI), is an executive council member of the Filipinos in Institutional Real Estate (FIIRE), a member of the Philippine Association of Real Estate Boards (PAREB), and the MIT Education Council.

Globe’s Connectivity Champions recognizes individuals and groups who promote equitable internet access and digital inclusion. It also supports Globe’s push for the removal of fees charged by developers and building owners for the installation of in-building solutions and telecom infrastructure, ensuring more accessible and affordable telco services.

