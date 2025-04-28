The global conversation around blockchain and cryptocurrencies continues to evolve. An industry challenged by myths and misconceptions, Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) 2025 hacks the discourse on blockchain, AI, and cybersecurity in an engaging and intensive week-long event from June 10 to 11 at SMX Convention Center.

Knowing that Philippines is an emerging player in the global Web3 space, PBW 2025 brings together global thought leaders, developers, regulators, investors, and innovators to provide clarity, credibility, and herald the future of blockchain in Southeast Asia and beyond—setting the stage not just for progress but for meaningful understanding.

While headlines often highlight volatility, scams, and speculation, Philippine Blockchain Week 2025 seeks to shift the conversation, showcasing blockchain’s real-world applications such as financial inclusion, transparent governance, supply chain integrity, and digital identity. It even explores how blockchain can be applied to everyday experiences, like buying fishballs.

PBW 2025 welcomes educators, students, and curious newcomers to join in and experience blockchain technology firsthand through demos, exhibits, and interactive sessions, showing access points to blockchain and web3 through arts, music, gaming, and tech.

Here are the key themes of the conference:

Demystifying Crypto: Panels and keynotes that break down blockchain fundamentals and separate hype from reality.

Regulation with Impact: Dialogues between government agencies and Web3 leaders to shape balanced policies that protect users without stifling innovation.

Blockchain for Good: Case studies on how blockchain is already helping address real issues from remittance costs to disaster relief.

Why is the Philippines built for blockchain?

The Philippines offers a uniquely fertile environment for blockchain adoption, driven by several key factors:

Digital-First Population: Over 117.4 million active mobile cellular users, high mobile penetration, and a young, tech-savvy population.

Remittance Powerhouse: As one of the top recipients of overseas remittances, the country stands to benefit from blockchain’s ability to reduce fees and improve access.

A Thriving Creator Economy: Filipino creators, gamers, and developers are early Web3 adopters from NFT art to play-to-earn platforms.

Community-Driven Culture: Grassroots adoption, community education, and online collaboration come naturally to Filipinos.

Government Openness: Ongoing dialogues with regulators and industry leaders are creating balanced, innovation-friendly blockchain policies.

Blockchain more than just crypto

Philippine Blockchain Week 2025 puts a spotlight on how blockchain technology goes beyond financial speculation, serving as a transformative tool across multiple sectors. It’s being used to:

Improve financial inclusion by providing the unbanked with access to digital wallets and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms

Secure land titles and medical records with tamper-proof digital documentation

Streamline government services using transparent and auditable data systems

Empower creators and entrepreneurs with NFT ownership, smart contracts, and access to global digital marketplaces

Enable new models of community ownership, from cooperatives to decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs)

Bridging tech and culture: Web2 adoption to Web3

One of the most exciting elements of Philippine Blockchain Week 2025 is its approach to demystifying blockchain through music, gaming, arts, and entertainment as accessible entry points to Web3.

The event will feature live performances, meme coin trend showcases, and immersive experiences that make blockchain feel familiar, fun, and inspiring.

As one of the most active Web3 markets in the world, the Philippines is uniquely positioned to lead this cultural shift. PBW 2025 is not just a tech conference, it’s a national movement for digital empowerment.

One-of-a-kind ‘Fishblock’

One of the initiatives that PBW started to make blockchain more accessible and relatable, is the creation of Fishblock, a limited-edition fishball experience crafted by celebrity chef and restaurateur Marvin Agustin. These limited-edition Fishblocks are available for purchase exclusively through crypto payments at Cochi and Kondwi.

Each Fishblock order comes with a free NFT (non-fungible token) minted on Bayanichain, the Philippines’ homegrown blockchain platform. Designed by emerging Filipino artists, the NFT serves as a digital certificate authenticating each Fishblock as a blockchain-backed limited edition, effectively turning a beloved street snack into a digital collectible. While eating fishballs is an everyday Filipino experience, Fishblock blends food, art, and technology to make blockchain tangible, enjoyable, and less intimidating for newcomers.

About Philippine Blockchain Week

Philippine Blockchain Week is the country’s flagship blockchain event, uniting global and local ecosystems in one platform to drive education, innovation, and inclusion through Web3.

Now in its fourth spectacular year, PBW remains the Philippines’ premier event where global visionaries converge to explore emerging trends, share insights, and drive meaningful collaborations that shape the future of blockchain.

For more information, check the highlights page at the official PBW 2025 website.

Philippine Blockchain Week 2025 is made possible in partnership with Blockchain Council of the Philippines, PBW 2025 Co-Hosts 9CAT Group of Thailand and Tier One Entertainment for the collaboration and dedication. Event Partners–DVCode, EON, EXOAsia Innovation Hub, Tony&, and World Supremacy Battlegrounds.

BusinessWorld and The Philippine STAR are among the media partners of the Philippine Blockchain Week.

