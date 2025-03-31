EvoEnergi, a dynamic Retail Electricity Supplier and affiliate of publicly-listed D&L Industries, has successfully switched over the second Retail Aggregated Group under the Retail Aggregation Program, from the captive market onto the contestable retail electricity market. The successful switching, achieved last March 5, 2025, underscores EvoEnergi’s commitment to providing businesses with lower electricity costs and enhanced flexibility in managing their energy consumption.

By offering not only reduced rates but also clear and transparent terms, EvoEnergi distinguishes itself in the energy market. Through Retail Aggregation—a program that allows multiple electricity end-users within a contiguous area, or within the same distribution franchise, to combine their electricity demand—businesses can collectively meet the threshold required to participate in the contestable market, thereby securing significantly lower rates previously accessible only to large-scale consumers.

Advocating for Fairer Electricity Pricing

EvoEnergi fully supports the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the Department of Energy (DOE) in their efforts to expand access to competitive electricity rates through Retail Aggregation. By bringing businesses together under this program, EvoEnergi ensures that more industries benefit from transparent pricing and lower energy costs—without additional risks or complexity.

“For many businesses, electricity is a major cost driver, but few realize they are overpaying,” said Julian Lao, President of EvoEnergi. “We help businesses achieve real savings, allowing them to reallocate resources to growth and innovation, instead of paying excessive electricity costs.”

With discussions ongoing about lowering the contestability threshold to 100 kW, EvoEnergi anticipates that more businesses will soon benefit from these cost-saving opportunities, creating an even more competitive market.

Beyond Cost Savings: The EvoEnergi Approach to Energy Procurement

Having been in the manufacturing sector for decades, the management team of EvoEnergi fully understands the operational and financial challenges businesses face when it comes to electricity costs. This deep industry experience allows the company to design solutions that are practical, flexible, and tailored to real business needs.

EvoEnergi goes beyond simply reducing rates—it gives businesses control over their energy strategy. Unlike traditional suppliers that offer rigid contracts, EvoEnergi enables businesses to scale their energy use through tiered capacity increases and hybrid pricing structures, ensuring they get the best possible value without compromising operational stability.

“Electricity procurement should be a strategic decision, not just another fixed expense,” added Lao. “Our goal is to help businesses optimize their energy use in a way that aligns with their financial and operational objectives.”

Redefining the Role of the Retail Electricity Supplier

EvoEnergi’s approach is built on trust, transparency, and long-term partnerships. By prioritizing customer success over transactional engagements, the company continues to challenge conventional electricity supply models—putting businesses in a stronger position to make cost-effective and well-informed energy decisions.

As Retail Aggregation gains momentum, EvoEnergi remains focused on helping businesses unlock savings, improve efficiency, and gain greater financial flexibility in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

For businesses looking to take control of their electricity costs, EvoEnergi provides the expertise and tailored solutions to make a real impact.

For inquiries, email info@evoenergi.com.ph or contact 0917-1569137.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.