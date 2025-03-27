“Lead with love.” Love may seem like an unconventional principle of leadership — especially in the highly competitive, cutthroat world of business — but for Zephaniah “Khalid” Mesa, it’s more than just a guiding principle. It’s the foundation of his life and career.

At just 29, Mesa is already making a significant impact. As the leader of a flourishing business invested in multiple industries, he wears many hats — entrepreneur, innovator, and mentor. He is the co-owner of Zion Philippines, a luxury massage chair brand, and Pablings Barbershop. He is also the founder of Veryfyd Platforms, Inc., an IT digital solutions company, which is poised to launch an exciting new service.

“I’ve always been a risk-taker. High stakes and high rewards, that’s what I’m drawn to,” Mesa shares. Driven by challenges, he thrives in navigating complex business situations and building success from the ground up.

Mesa’s entrepreneurial spirit took root early. As a resourceful and street-smart 12-year-old, he found ways to earn money despite having so little. The first in his family to take an interest in business, he started by selling everything from mangoes to fish at the local market. As his operations grew, he even recruited his younger cousins to help. In college, he expanded his hustle, selling fresh flowers and keychains in Tomas Morato, sourcing materials at bargain prices from Dangwa. The journey wasn’t without setbacks, of course — there were days when profits turned to losses — but he looks back on those experiences with gratitude, knowing they shaped his resilience and business acumen.

Over the years, he honed his instincts and he gained invaluable wisdom about markets, consumers, and partnerships — lessons that no classroom could teach. “You have to work both smart and hard — and learn to innovate,” he emphasizes.

Today, he manages several high-value businesses in various industries, and leads a team of hundreds, helping them achieve their own dreams.

Unlike conventional advice to start businesses based on familiarity and interest, Mesa believes in taking leaps of faith. “My belief is that it’s better to just start — take that leap, and learn along the way. If you overanalyze and delay, you rob yourself of the valuable insights gained through real experience.” He warns against falling into analysis paralysis: “What if this happens? What if I don’t have enough? What if I fail? These are the thoughts that prevent you from learning, doing, and ultimately succeeding.”

However, he cautions aspiring entrepreneurs not to mistake boldness for recklessness. “Have a clear vision, know enough to start, and move forward with calculated confidence,” he says confidently.

Mesa also stresses the importance of surrounding oneself with trustworthy people, a painful lesson he’s had to learn over the years. “Choose business partners who align with your values. Delegate work and know your priorities,” he advises. A man of faith, he structures his life around his core values: God, family, business, and everything else. His days are meticulously planned to ensure balance. “Even daily prayers and coffee breaks with my wife are scheduled — they are non-negotiable.”

Through years of trials, mistakes, and triumphs, Mesa has gained not just business knowledge but also deep wisdom. His humility and gratitude shine through as he reflects on his journey. “I’m doing my best, and I’m able to do this because the Lord has blessed me,” says the founder of Change Life Cares Foundation Inc. and Lawyers for Christ (LFC). His faith deeply shapes his leadership, teaching him to forgive, show compassion, and uplift others. “In business, money is not the most valuable asset—people are. If you had to choose between money and people, always choose people. I’ve learned to forgive, to check my own shortcomings, and be a better example of God’s love. I hope that through the work that I do and the lives that I touch that I become a better steward of His gifts.”

With his team standing behind him in full support, Mesa is just getting started. Entering his thirties, a new and exciting chapter in his journey as a business man, he looks forward to expanding his empire and impacting more lives.

“For me, love is everything. Lead with love,” he concludes.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.