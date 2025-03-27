Most Filipinos dream of living a comfortable life; some aspire to buy a house and a few hope they can get their hands on a brand-new car. However, to truly be empowered financially, it takes a lot of hard work, wise decisions, and smart investments that can help secure long-term stability and freedom.

For Cocolife, financial empowerment comes when people are successfully enjoying life without worrying about what will come next. This involves prioritizing finances and needs, and preparing for unexpected situations, while still being able to indulge in simple delights and occasional luxuries.

“Financial empowerment entails having the ability to make decisions that allow you to enjoy your money now while preserving your current financial prosperity and even improving your future financial stability. Having such financial security does not happen overnight. It is the result of years of sound financial decisions,” Cocolife Chief Actuary and Head of Actuarial Division Maria Katarina Bernardino explained in an email interview.

Since people have different financial goals, the road to financial empowerment is not one-size-fits-all. For Cocolife Head of Investments Division Andy Tan, it requires a personalized strategy that considers several factors such as an individual’s unique financial goals, realistic time horizon, lifestyle, and risk tolerance.

“In Cocolife,” he continued, “we always value these factors to tailor and design a specific financial product that would allow an individual to reach his or her goals. Again, the priority in crafting the right investment must be based on the preferred time horizon and risk tolerance. On our end, we are continuously reviewing our portfolio and strategies, maintaining checks and balances, and rebalancing accordingly.”

Guiding through risks

However, achieving financial empowerment goes beyond just setting goals and choosing the right investments — it also requires a strong foundation in financial literacy. In the Philippines, many still view investing as a risk rather than a tool for empowerment. This mindset is often driven by a lack of awareness and understanding.

Ms. Bernardino believes that by shifting this mindset and treating investments as essential expenses like education, food, and healthcare, Filipinos can break the cycle of financial hesitation and embrace long-term financial security.

“Sometimes seasons of growth appear to be seasons of struggle,” Ms. Bernardino added. “Once we see the act of investing as part of our daily necessities like education and food that we spend today to get a brighter future and healthier body, then we will shift our perspective that investing is not easy, but something workable that will bring long-term benefits.”

Another fear that many Filipinos have when it comes to investing is losing money due to market volatility making them hesitant to commit long-term or consider some investments as fraudulent. Recognizing these concerns, Cocolife has introduced innovative solutions that make investing more accessible, transparent, and manageable for individuals from all walks of life.

“Shortfalls in embarking on these kinds of financial avenues are inevitable as the future is full of uncertainties. For our part, we strive to mitigate such occurrences by proactively managing investments and continuously exploring modern strategies to enhance returns,” Mr. Tan said.

Overcoming hesitations

Filipinos can overcome their hesitation toward investing through education, legal research, and mentorship, enabling them to make informed decisions and gradually build confidence in managing their financial future.

“Knowledge is wealth, but mentorship is the gift that keeps giving. With knowledge at hand and a financial mentor with you, set your strategy and take the leap of faith by starting with what you personally define as ‘small investment.’ As you gain confidence and understanding, you can progressively raise your investment, start enjoying some financial empowerment, and eventually be a financial mentor as well,” Ms. Bernardino concluded.

Being financially empowered requires smart investments and reliable protection against life’s uncertainties.

Being empowered through Cocolife

Cocolife helps Filipinos in this endeavor by providing avenues that allow individuals to start the journey to a future where individuals can revel without worrying about any financial consequences.

“We provide a wide array of products including traditional insurance and variable life-linked products that we can cater to and adjust depending on our client’s objectives, time horizon, and other preferences. These products have been our love letter to our fellow Filipinos to reach financial empowerment and enjoy the life we deserve,” Mr. Tan said.

Cocolife LifeVest is an investment-linked life insurance plan that provides the perfect balance between one’s savings and protection. The offering is available in two variants: Single Pay and Limited Pay in five-pay and seven-pay options.

LifeVest allows Filipinos to grow their money, achieve their dreams, and have peace of mind knowing their family is protected with the plan’s life and death insurance benefits. Additionally, Cocolife LifeVest offers superior rewards such as the Loyalty Bonus, which increases your credits on the fund after 10 policy years; and the Allocation Bonus, a special bonus equivalent to 100% of the premium charge deducted from the initial premiums.

For those seeking diversified investment opportunities beyond traditional insurance plans, Cocolife also offers the Cocolife Asian Multi-Asset Income Fund (CAMIF) and the Cocolife Global Consumer Trends Funds (CGCTF). These specialized funds are made for Filipinos with different financial goals and depending on market trends.

The CAMIF provides a mixed approach to capital growth and income generation through investments in Asian fixed income and equities. This fund is ideal for investors with a medium- to long-term horizon, a moderately aggressive risk appetite, and a desire for broad market exposure to debt and equity securities in the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the CGCTF focuses on long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that cater to consumer needs worldwide. This offering is ideal for investors with a long-term horizon, an aggressive risk appetite, and a focus on equity securities of global companies catering to discretionary consumer needs.

Cocolife clients can experience the possibilities offered by these new funds when they avail of Variable Universal Life products, an insurance plan that provides protection and investment, such as the Cocolife LifeVest, Cocolife Flexi, Cocolife Zenith, Money Accumulator Classic, Money Accumulator Preferred, and Money Accumulator Preferred Plus.

To learn more about Cocolife’s products and other offerings, visit www.cocolife.com.

