LANDBANK, in partnership with the Provincial Government of Batanes, is leading this Province’s shift towards a cash-lite economy by expanding access to innovative digital payment solutions. This initiative reinforces the Bank’s commitment to financial inclusion, ensuring residents, businesses, and local government units (LGUs) benefit from seamless and secure cashless transactions.

Through the Cash-Lite Batanes initiative, Ivatans and tourists can now enjoy safe, efficient, and hassle-free transactions across the province using LANDBANK’s mobile and electronic payment services, while reducing reliance on physical cash.

Currently, 1,665 business establishments and over 4,900 Ivatans—including tricycle drivers, social protection program beneficiaries, students, and households—are potential candidates for onboarding under this initiative. The Bank aims to equip them with their own LANDBANK accounts by year-end, ensuring broader financial access and inclusion.

“The Cash-Lite Batanes initiative advances our efforts to bring financial services closer to underserved communities. Despite geographical challenges and infrastructure constraints, this initiative proves that digital transformation is possible with strong local government support and proactive community engagement, making modern banking accessible even in remote areas,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz.

LANDBANK President and CEO Ortiz and Director Virginia N. Orogo, together with Batanes Vice Governor Ignacio C. Villa, Provincial Administrator Justine Jerico H. Socito, and Provincial Human Resource Officer Annamarie A. Rosas, led the launch of the Cash-Lite Batanes initiative on 08 March 2025, coinciding with the Provincial Government’s International Women’s Day celebration.

They were joined by Basco Mayor German Caccam, Ivana Mayor Celso B. Batallones, Uyugan Mayor Jonathan Enrique V. Nanud Jr., Sabtang Mayor Prescila A. Babalo, LANDBANK Executive Vice Presidents Liduvino S. Geron, Ma. Celeste A. Burgos, and Leila C. Martin, Senior Vice President Catherine Rowena B. Villanueva, Chief of Staff and First Vice President Atty. Nikkolas G. Tolentino, First Vice President Eden B. Japitana, and Vice President Liza J. Melendez.

As the first bank to establish its presence in Batanes, LANDBANK is actively onboarding merchants, business establishments, and cardholders onto digital channels, enabling local enterprises—from small vendors to large retailers—to accept QR payments. This enhances business efficiency and elevates customer experience, positioning Batanes as a leader in digital adoption for remote communities.

The Provincial Government of Batanes has played a key role in driving the success of LANDBANK’s Cash-Lite Batanes initiative. To accelerate the shift to digital payments, the local government has introduced ordinances aligned with the Paleng-QR Ph Program of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), mandating the adoption of QR PH digital payments among businesses and transport providers.

In collaboration with local units and agencies, the Provincial Government is also enhancing infrastructure to support the transition towards a cash-lite community. A key initiative includes the deployment of 72 new Wi-Fi modems—sponsored by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)—to local government units to address Internet connectivity concerns.

